In NH, Trump touts record while staying mum on legal issues





Former President Donald Trump continued his campaign for the Republican nomination with a rally in Manchester on Thursday, addressing everything from his concerns about electric vehicles to his support for the lobster industry.

It was his second visit to the state since announcing his re-election campaign, and his first since being charged with criminal charges in New York. Trump did not directly address those legal or other issues in his speech, but he pledged to target what he described as corrupt prosecutors.

Trump also took aim Thursday afternoon at Governor Chris Sununu, who himself is considering a presidential run.

Chastising Sununu for soaring electricity prices in New Hampshire, which are among the highest in the country, Trump advised the crowd gathered at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester: Tell your governor he should work on it A little. He also called the governor, who backed his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, a villain.

The comments reflected the growing feud between Trump and Sununu, who has repeatedly dismissed former presidents’ re-election chances while speaking with reporters about his own White House aspirations. During an appearance at the TIME 100 summit earlier this week, Sununu predicted that neither Trump nor Biden would be the candidates for their respective parties, although he did not say who he thought would represent the parties.

With the New Hampshire primary nearly a year away, Trump holds a sizable lead over Sununu and other Republican opponents, said and potentially a fact he highlighted by posting poll results on a big screen inside the ballroom in Manchester on Thursday. An April poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found that 42% of likely Republican primary voters favored Trump, compared with 22% for Florida Governor Ron Desantis and 12% for Sununu.

Former President Donald Trump poses with supporters at a rally in Manchester on Thursday. (Todd Bookman/NHPR)

Although many at Thursday’s rally said they were determined to support Trump, some voters were still considering their options, including Hopkinton’s Serena Lemieux.

As a small business owner, I’ve really felt the impact since President Biden took office, said Lemieux, his young son standing beside him. And I want to see more money on my paycheck to help Im a single mom to help me support my family and my son.

Others, like Massachusetts resident Gwen Yeshilian, were more decisive. When asked how her life had improved during Trump’s tenure, her answer was candid.

I was happier, okay, Yeshilian said. I didn’t wake up every day feeling like I wanted to kick somebody’s ass.

Taking the stage in the hotel ballroom to a delighted crowd, Trump spent several minutes reading the names of more than 50 local officials who announced their approval. He then jumped into his stump speech, painting a stark portrait of the choice voters could have next year.

The choice in this election is now between strength and weakness, between success or failure, between security or anarchy, between peace or conflict and prosperity or disaster, he said. We are living in a disaster.

Trump’s last visit to New Hampshire was in January, when he addressed the state’s annual GOP convention, promising to defend the state’s top spot in the primary pecking order. presidential.

As Trump wrapped up his New Hampshire swing, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was also gearing up for his final campaign event in the state, a New England College town hall. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and DeSantis have also made stops in the state in recent months.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative. It was originally released by New Hampshire Public Radio.

