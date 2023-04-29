Jokowi almost eats formaldehyde fruit, POM West chef Manggarai now declines to comment





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – West Manggarai POM workshop leader Andirusmin Nuryadin refused to provide an explanation regarding the search for the discovery of formalin fruits that were almost eaten by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during a visit to Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara last weekend. The President made the visit as Labuan Bajo will host the ASEAN Summit or Summit from May 9-11. “Sorry, I can’t comment yet. It’s forbidden. I have been ordered not to comment,” Nuryadin said when contacted, Friday, April 28, 2023. However, Nuryadin did not provide any further explanation regarding the ban on not commenting on this finding. Is it due to guidelines from the Food and Drugs Surveillance Agency (BPOM) center or other agencies. Previously, Jokowi traveled to Labuan Bajo last weekend. formalin fruit then it was found during a check by the West Manggarai Food and Drug Administration Office three hours before being eaten by Jokowi. This observation then became cluttered. The regent of West Manggarai and the deputy governor of NTT also declined to comment. West Manggarai Regent Edistasius Endi was also reluctant to comment on this discovery. It was previously reported that Endi took part in an inspection of a restaurant in Labuan Bajo to check the contents of the food, after there was a lot of news about the discovery of formalin fruits in Jokowi’s food. . Endi was also unwilling to provide an explanation regarding the results of inspections carried out at several restaurants. “Authorization that is permitted to be confirmed directly with palace protocol with the entire media team that accompanied the president on his visit to Labuan Bajo,” he said. Deputy Governor East Nusa Tenggara Josef Nae Soi was also reluctant to comment much on the formalin fruit that Jokowi almost ate. “The Minister of Health will ask for that later,” Josef said after meeting with Jokowi on preparations for the ASEAN summit at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, April 27, 2023. On the other hand, Josef ensures that the food for state guests at the ASEAN summit will pass the inspection first. The review will also be carried out by the representatives of the countries present. “It’s impossible to feed him like that,” he said. Also, Sandiaga Uno said the food supply chain in Labuan Bajo is not good.

