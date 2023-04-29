Prime Minister Modi’s special link with Jharkhand and the Adivasi Samaj | NOTICE

By Tuhin A Sinha: Coincidentally, my last trips to Jharkhand over the past 5-6 years have mostly been on the last weekend of the month. It allowed me to witness the infatuation that the people of Jharkhand, especially the rural pockets, have for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

I remember one such case when I was in Ranchi in March 2022 for my book launch, The Legend Of Birsa Munda. I accompanied BJP State Chairman Deepak Prakash and BJP State General Secretary Balmukund Sahay to a village near Ranchi where they heard Mann Ki Baat live broadcast with about 150 villagers, mostly from the tribal community.

The sheer involvement of people and their faith in PM Modi left me stunned. A woman in the crowd mentioned how she looks forward to Mann Ki Baat to imbibe good habits. She has had her children practice yoga for 15 minutes a day for the past three years, inspired by PM Modi’s push for yoga.

As the iconic Mann Ki Baat completes 100 episodes, I take this opportunity to decode how some of the incidents and anecdotes shared by Prime Minister Modi reflect his deep understanding of Jharkhand society as well as his warm bonds with the people of India. State.

PM Modi has always shown special affection towards Jharkhand, one of the most diverse states in India, known for its mineral resources and rich tribal culture. He has repeatedly mentioned Jharkhand on his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” and expressed his deep admiration for the people of the state.

One of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat speeches is its reference to Birsa Munda, a legendary freedom fighter who fought against the British during the colonial era. In one of his speeches, Prime Minister Modi said: “Bhagwan Birsa Munda with his traditional bow and arrow shook the British Empire, armed with guns and cannons. He fought not only for political freedom, but also for the social and economic rights of tribal people.

Prime Minister Modi’s appreciation for Birsa Munda’s contribution to the freedom movement has played a significant role in making him a popular name across the country. Birsa Munda is now a household name, and his bravery and patriotism inspired many.

Apart from Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Modi also commended several contemporary citizens of Jharkhand who have made significant contribution to society. Prime Minister Modi recently spoke about Sanjay Kashyap, Dumka’s ‘library man’ who has run a library for over 25 years providing books to the underprivileged.

Prime Minister Modi applauded his efforts and said, “Sanjay Kashyap’s work is truly inspiring. He devoted his life to the dissemination of knowledge and education, and his efforts had a significant impact on society.

Similarly, in another recent episode, Prime Minister Modi gave the example of Snehlata Chaudhry, an organ donor from Saraikela, who was posthumously congratulated after her sudden death in a road accident last year. last. His organs were used to breathe new life into someone else’s body. This was made possible by her decision to donate her organs.

In another instance, PM Modi had a live interaction with Shobha Didi’s self-help group in Ranchi. Shobha Didi is a social worker who runs an organization that helps housewives become self-sufficient. These housewives make toys and other items from scraps and now have buyers that are expanding to other states as well.

Prime Minister Modi praised their efforts and encouraged them to continue their good work.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi also hailed the efforts of Dr. Shripati Tudu of Dumka who translated the Indian Constitution into Santhali language making it accessible to the tribal people. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “The work of Dr Shripati Tudu is a significant contribution to the preservation of the language and culture of the Santhal community. He made the Constitution accessible to the tribal people, and his efforts are truly commendable.

Prime Minister Modi’s references to the people and culture of Jharkhand have not gone unnoticed. His speeches inspired many people to engage in social causes and to work for the betterment of society. His admiration for the people of Jharkhand also helped build a positive image of the state and its people.

Jharkhand, with its rich mineral resources, has the potential to become a significant contributor to the country’s growth. However, the state has also been plagued by problems such as poverty, unemployment, and political corruption.

In one of the episodes, PM Modi recounted the fascinating rendezvous at Gomoh Railway Station (near Dhanbad) with Subhas Chandra Bose.

Bose had escaped house arrest in January 1941 with the help of his nephews. He snuck into Gomoh, along with his nephew and other family members, in a Baby Austin car. He traveled by road to Gomoh Station in disguise, from where he boarded the Peshawar Mail on the night of January 17, 1941. From then on the British were never able catch him until his disappearance a few years later. Prime Minister Modi’s mention of this historic incident reignited interest in Gomoh Station and led to requests for a large statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at the station.

PM Modi has always encouraged the innovation of ordinary people. In one of the recent episodes, Prime Minister Modi made special mention of Deori village near Ranchi, where villagers led by village headman Manju Kachhap after training at Birsa University of Agriculture ( BAU) have opted for the cultivation of aloe vera, thus increasing their income through the cultivation of medicinal plants, and also the health of society.

Praising the efforts of Manju Kachchap, Prime Minister Modi added that due to the cultivation of medicinal plants, villagers’ income did not decrease even during the Corona period, as several companies manufacturing disinfectants contacted them directly. These women really set an example.

If one carefully studies the topics chosen by PM Modi and the anecdotes mentioned by him, one will realize that the choices diligently expand the philosophy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas. In a diverse and complex state like Jharkhand, Prime Minister Modi used the Mann Ki Baat to reach out and validate the contribution of all sections of society, besides invoking the historical glory of Jharkhand.

(The writer is a BJP author and spokesperson)

(The views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author.)