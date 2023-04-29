With cable TV news channels firing people left and right, how about firing Donald Trump?





Now that the cable TV news networks are firing people left and right, what if they fire Donald Trump? Sure, it can be a short-term rating booster, but what about the long-term costs? If Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon could be kicked out, why not the most ubiquitous talking head of them all?

Most Americans would be relieved to see him go. Even some of those who consider themselves loyal to MAGA would sleep better if the chief agitator was absent from their television screens.

Moreover, CNN is as responsible for the Trumpian overkill as Fox News. The same goes for MSNBC. Starting in 2016, the cable networks all treated him like the ultimate celebrity, staking out airports to cover his arrivals and departures like he was someone really important.

The Pope, say, or the Rolling Stones.

They were back during Trump’s recent arraignment in a New York courtroom. CNN posted cameras at the airport and released aerial footage of Trump’s motorcade as it made its way to Trump Tower, the eponymous office building where the big man oversaw his many failing businesses while his minions met with Russian agents.

Although Trump warned that his indictment could lead to potential death and destruction, his court appearance turned into a monotonous event. As expected here, MAGA toughs have been reluctant to confuse him with the NYPD. A block away, Michelle Goldberg wrote, she couldn’t tell anything was happening. The most confusing news was something anyone with two working eyes had noticed long ago: the big man a couple of inches shorter and about 30 pounds heavier than he claimed.

Polls indicate that most Republicans believe Trump is being prosecuted for political reasons. It’s hard to say how long that perception will last, as indictments and court appearances multiply. Not forever, I guess.

If a New York jury finds he raped E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll caught her by the [genitals]as a crude braggart might say, some measurable percentage of female Trump voters are likely to decide they’ve had enough.

It’s not for nothing that rival Republicans are lining up to run against Trump. Long shots like Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson seem unlikely to win a GOP primary. But neither will be prosecuted for rape or charged with conspiracy. You can bet on that.

Someone has to win. Why not them?

Meanwhile, the world’s biggest whiner appeals to those who see themselves as victims of anyone who is allowed to disagree with them, essentially that aggrieved part of white America traumatized by the election of Barack Obama and unable to get over it. The kind for whom wearing a mask in the face of a global pandemic was an intolerable affront to freedom.

Soreheads, petty bullies and conspiracy theorists.

In 2016, I said I am your voice, Trump said in a recent speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference, then repeated at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, weeks later. Today, I add: I am your warrior, I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.

Achtung! Is he a candidate for the presidency, or for the Fuhrer?

Also in Waco, he explained what this retribution would consist of: Together, we will finish what we have started. With you on my side, we will totally obliterate the deep state, we will banish the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, and we will drive out the communists and Marxists, we will drive out the corrupt political class, we will defeat the democrats, we will rout the fake media, we will stand up to the RINOs, and we will defeat Joe Biden and all Democrats.

To annihilate, to banish, to drive out, to drive out, to rout. This type of eliminationist rhetoric, the very essence of fascism, has long been foreign to the American political tradition. I am your reward, said the man; hes their savior and their vengeance.

Their revenge for what, exactly? For Drag Queen Story Hour? For Bud Light in rainbow colors? For Rachel Maddow and The View?

Me, I agree with the views privately expressed by Tucker Carlson in text messages to a colleague that came to light in the Dominion v. Fox News lawsuit the one where the network agreed to pay $787.5 million to broadcast what Carlson knew were Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

What he knows how to do is destroy things, he wrote. Hes the undisputed world champion of that. It could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.

And later: I hate him passionately… Later still: He is a demonic force, a destroyer.

Whatever else might be true about Carlson, he has an undeniable talent with words, wouldn’t you say?

Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of The Hunting of the President.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and editorials. See our guidelines.

