Xi Jinping seeks to regain initiative in EU-China relations via Ukraine – Reuters

The phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could touch on two issues in increasingly strained Sino-European relations.

One is the recent confusion caused by the Chinese Ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who appears to be questioning the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet states. Another is the long-term question of the extent to which Mr. Xi’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has reduced China’s credibility in the eyes of former Soviet states, with which China has long sought to bond. of friendship but has done so in the past. A year later, the latter has clearly moved closer to the United States.

The roughly hour-long conversation between Xi Jinping and Zelensky on Wednesday did not completely dispel all grievances against China in Europe. But it gives Beijing some breathing room to continue trying to resolve the issues that have strained relations between Europe and China. It is also an opportunity for Xi to try to reduce the solidarity between the United States and Europe, reinforced by mutual support for Ukraine, or at least to allay European doubts about the capacity of China to act as a credible diplomatic actor.

After the phone conversation between Xi Jinping and Zelensky, China announced that it will send a special envoy to Ukraine and other countries to carry out in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The operation could begin as early as this weekend, when Li Hui, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, will visit Ukraine, France and other European countries, where he will work with officials to bring Russia and Ukraine at the table, according to people familiar with the table of contents.

The Chinese government considers itself capable of playing the role of mediator in negotiations with European countries, notably France. But with the war set to escalate in the spring as Ukraine attempts to retake Russian-held territory, many Western countries see little chance of a political solution to the Ukraine crisis anytime soon.

Xi encouraged French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently visited China, to seek Europe’s ‘strategic autonomy’, which means Europe will take a different path from the US. on geopolitical issues. During his visit to China, Macron made a clear call for strategic independence, saying in particular that Europe should avoid getting involved in the Sino-American conflict over the Taiwan issue, which has won China’s appreciation. .

By playing a central role in efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, Xi could also add further momentum to efforts to polarize the United States and Europe, particularly if disagreements erupt between Western powers over terms. of a potential acceptable settlement.

Alexander Korolev, lecturer in China and Russia at the University of New South Wales, said: “China sees an opportunity, but I don’t think Xi Jinping is looking to mediate and stop the war. Russian-Ukrainian because he understands that Russia and Ukraine None is ready to negotiate.

Korolev noted that one of the possible benefits of China’s more active role in mediating the Ukrainian crisis would be “the opportunity to slightly aggravate the possible deterioration of relations between the United States and Western Europe, in especially the United States and France”.

When Li Hui visits Ukraine and other regions in a few days, he is expected to meet with Zelensky and hold high-level talks with French officials to stress China’s willingness to cooperate and foster dialogue with European partners. , the sources said. .

China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Li Hui’s travel arrangements.

Li Hui, 70, is one of China’s top diplomats. He has been deeply involved in various exchanges and contacts between China, Russia and Europe. His professional history in this field goes back to the Soviet Union. Li Hui served as China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, and Russia and Ukraine awarded him the Friendship Medal.

If China is to portray itself as a bona fide mediator, it will have to deal with the perception among Ukrainian supporters that Mr. Xi has a closer relationship with Mr. Putin. Xi and Putin, who have met 40 times as leaders of their respective countries, have forged a deep friendship; last year, at a summit in Beijing days before Russia invaded Ukraine, the two men declared “no conflicts” between China and Russia. “upper limit” partnership.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Xi planned to hold a phone call with Zelensky after his trip to Moscow. But in the weeks following his meeting with Putin, Xi did not speak to Zelensky. Meanwhile, Xi has hosted visits to China from several European leaders in Beijing, including the heads of Spain, France and the European Commission, as well as the German foreign minister, all of whom have called on Xi to speak to Zelensky.

The failure of the call to materialize has raised doubts from the outside world, and recent remarks by China’s ambassador to France have heightened suspicions about Beijing’s position on the European continent. China’s ambassador to France has suggested in interviews that Ukraine and other former Soviet states may not have legitimate sovereign state status under international law. Beijing was quick to distance itself from this assertion.

Now that Xi has spoken with Zelensky on the phone, China has taken arguably the most concrete step to flesh out its decision to broker negotiations to end the war, after first releasing a 12-point position paper in February.

China’s 12-point position statement, which does not specify how the parties could reach an agreement, has been met with cold reception by the United States and Europe, with some American and European officials noting in particular the similarities between numerous positions of China and Russian declarations on the war. China has responded to criticism, saying the United States is determined to perpetuate the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and inflame it by sending military aid to kyiv.

It was unclear whether Wednesday’s phone call between Xi and Zelensky would change Ukrainian supporters’ view of China’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Wednesday, US officials responded to Xi’s phone call with Zelensky with a slightly different tone than before. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters the call was “a good thing” in a way that helped Chinese officials “see this unprovoked Russian campaign through the lens of Ukraine”. unlawful intrusion”.

In France and Europe, outrage over Lu Shaye’s comments persisted, despite attempts by the Chinese government to appease them. Temur Umarov, a member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, argued that the call, even though it was organized before Mr. Lu’s remarks, at least changed the communication. Statements from both sides made no mention of the outrage surrounding Mr. Lu’s remarks.

Umarov said that for Xi Jinping, the greatest value of this dialogue is to show that China is involved in the Ukrainian issue.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Xi Jinping wants to maintain the attitude that China has taken from the beginning, China wants to appear as a neutral country, ostensibly to bring peace to the region, Umarov said. “However, the reality is that China does not want to get too involved. If we look closely at their statements, we can see that there is nothing new.