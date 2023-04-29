Politics
Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi in Bidar BJP Congress Highlights of Narendra Modi’s Speech in Bidar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a town hall meeting in Humnabad, Bidar district on Saturday as he kicked off his two-day visit to the poll-linked state. The Karnataka assembly election for 224 seats will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. This is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka this year since February.
Amid a row over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark, Prime Minister Modi accused the big old party of misusing him ’91 times’.
“Congress started abusing me. Someone made a list of these abuses and sent me. Congress abused me 91 times so far,” he remarked. “When their top leaders abused me, I remember how that party abused Baba Sahab Ambedkar. The Congress called Babasaheb Ambedkar rakshasa (demon), rashtradrohi (country traitor), dagabaaz dost (deceiver friend). Now, they also abuse Veer Savarkar,” he added.
Earlier, he pointed out that state polls will not just elect a government for five years, but will decide the future of the state for the vision of making it the number 1 state in the country and “the dual-engine government is very important for that”.
“The state can only develop when all its parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, the dual engine government is very important for the state,” he said. -he declares.
Why hasn't PM met them yet, asks Priyanka Gandhi after meeting protesting wrestlers in Delhi
The prime minister hit out at Congress saying the party was ‘cheating’ farmers with promises of loan forgiveness. “No loan waivers were made or only those associated with the party received the benefits.”
He credited the BJP government for the increase in foreign investment in the state, as he claimed that foreign investment had tripled in the state under BJP rule compared to Congress rule. “There is a double speed double development in the state. Karnataka is ready again for the BJP government. The Congress had only made false promises to the farmers and the people of Karnataka. The farmers of the State received no benefits under Congressional government,” he said. said.
Prime Minister Modi remarked that Congress could never understand the pain of the poor and therefore could not deliver on promises to give pucca houses to the poor. “The BJP Governor has pledged to build 9 lakh of housing for the poor. Out of this total, 30,000 houses will be built in Bidhar,” he added.
Calling himself a son of the poor, he pointed to the Union government’s program of providing free ration to the poor, introduction of One Nation One Ration Card, opening of free bank accounts, etc.
“Congress only divided the country on the basis of caste and religion. The party relied on appeasement for its policy,” he remarked.
Prime Minister Modi also slammed JD(S) saying the party does not focus on the welfare of the people but has pledged allegiance to Congress.
Recalling Congress leaders’ remarks against him, Prime Minister Modi said voters will respond to the party with their votes. “They are abusing me like they abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar, I consider this as a gift. I will continue to work hard for the people. Your blessings will turn these insults to ashes,” he commented.
Karnataka election 2023: PM Modi’s campaign schedule
After the meeting, Modi will fly to Vijayapura, where he will address a public gathering at 1 p.m. He will then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address voters at around 2:45 p.m.
In the evening, the Prime Minister will fly to Bangalore to hold a road show in Bangalore North.
After staying in Bengaluru, Modi will then fly to Kolar on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 11.30am. He will then travel to Channapatna in Ramanagara district at 1:30 p.m.
During his trip, Modi will also visit the temple town of Belur in Hassan district. A huge pandal is being prepared in Belur for Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting.
It is expected that thousands of people will come to see and listen to the Prime Minister. According to ANI, BJP workers handling arrangements for the PM’s program said more than two lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.
PM Modi will then hold a roadshow in Mysuru the same evening. After the event, it would fly from Mysuru to Delhi.
|
