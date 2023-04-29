Why China is trying to mediate in Russia’s war with Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday that Beijing would send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible “political settlement” of the war between Russia and the country.

Beijing has previously avoided getting involved in conflicts between other countries, but appears to be trying to assert itself as a global diplomatic force after arranging talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March that led to them to restore diplomatic relations after a break of seven years.

Xi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call that a Chinese envoy, a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, would visit Ukraine and “other countries” to discuss a possible political settlement, according to a report. government statement.

He made no mention of Russia or the invasion of Ukraine last year and did not indicate whether the Chinese envoy might visit Moscow.

Xi-Zelenskyy’s phone call was long overdue after Beijing said it wanted to mediate the war.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

China is the only major government that enjoys friendly relations with Moscow as well as economic leverage as the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas after the United States and its allies halted most of their purchases.

Beijing, which sees Moscow as a diplomatic partner in opposing US domination of world affairs, has refused to criticize the invasion and has used its status as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia.

Zelenskyy said earlier he welcomed a Chinese offer to mediate.

WHY DID CHINA DO THIS?

Xi’s government has pursued a greater role in global diplomacy as part of a drive to restore China to what the ruling Communist Party sees as its rightful status as a political and economic leader and build an international order. that favors Beijing’s interests.

This is a sharp reversal after decades of avoiding involvement in other countries’ conflicts and most international affairs while focusing on domestic economic development.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran issued a surprise announcement, following talks in Beijing, that they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals after a seven-year hiatus. China has good relations with both as a major buyer of oil.

Last week, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was ready to help facilitate the peace talks.

Wednesday’s statement warned of the dangers of nuclear war, suggesting that Beijing may also have been motivated by what it sees as the growing danger of more destructive conflict.

Mediation between Ukraine and Russia would increase China’s presence in Eastern Europe, where Beijing has tried to forge ties with other governments. This has prompted some European officials to complain that China is trying to gain leverage over the European Union.

Political science professor Kimberly Marten of Barnard College at Columbia University in New York doubted that China would succeed in playing a peacemaking role.

“I find it hard to believe that China can act as a peacemaker,” she said, adding that Beijing was “too close to Russia.”

WHAT ARE CHINA’S RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA?

China is the closest the isolated government of President Vladimir Putin has to a major ally.

Xi and Putin issued a joint statement ahead of the February 2022 invasion that said their governments had “boundless friendship.”

Beijing tried to appear neutral but repeated Russian justifications for the invasion.

Xi was warmly welcomed by Putin during a visit to Moscow in March. China’s defense minister visited Russia this month.

China has stepped up its purchases of Russian oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy, helping to offset the loss of revenue resulting from Western sanctions. In exchange, China gets lower prices, although details were not disclosed.

Marten said Xi-Zelenskyy’s call was “kind of a slap in the face to Russia, because Russia has been very keen to present China as its ally.” She said the direct contact between China and Ukraine “indicates that China is at least one step away from Russia.”

WHAT ARE CHINA’S RELATIONS WITH UKRAINE?

China was Ukraine’s largest trading partner before the invasion, although on a smaller scale than Sino-Russian trade.

In 2021, Ukraine announced plans for Chinese companies to build trade-related infrastructure.

Zelenskyy’s government was more ambivalent towards Beijing after it was clear that Xi would not try to stop Putin’s war, but the two sides remained friendly.

“Before the large-scale Russian invasion, China was Ukraine’s largest trading partner. I believe that our conversation today will provide a powerful impetus for the return, preservation and development of this dynamic to all levels,” said an official Ukrainian statement of the appeal. reported.

Qin, the foreign minister, pledged this month that China would not supply arms to either side, a commitment that benefits Ukraine, which has received tanks, rockets and other armaments United States and European governments.

China’s ambassador to France sparked an uproar in Europe when he suggested the former Soviet republics, a group including Ukraine, might not be sovereign nations. This was in line with Putin’s comments denying Ukrainian sovereignty.

Beijing then reassured former Soviet states to respect their sovereignty and said the ambassador’s comments were a personal opinion and not official policy.

Elizabeth Wishnick, of US think tank CNA and Columbia University’s Weatherhead East Asian Institute, said in an email: “I wonder if Xi’s call was put together quickly to hijack the beware” of the uproar caused by the Chinese ambassador’s remarks.