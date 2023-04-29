Politics
Modis roadshow in Bangalore ahead of elections – The New Indian Express
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a rally and road show in the city on Saturday. Traffic police have issued a notice to motorists to avoid Magadi Road in West Bengaluru. According to a BJP spokesperson, about two lakh people are expected to attend the roadshow from Nice Road junction on Magadi Road to Sumanahalli flyover.
The rally and roadshow will start around 6 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. In the 5.5km roadshow, Modi will cover the constituencies of Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, Bytarayanpura, Govindarajanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram and Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly. After the roadshow, he will travel to Raj Bhavan, the spokesperson said.
Residents of some localities in these constituencies are rejoicing that the Magadi road and other roads have been upgraded for the Modis rally.
All streetlights have been repaired and new electric poles have been erected. The road was well lit Friday evening. The road, known for its potholes, accidents and litter problems, was tarred and swept away, said Kottigepalya resident Govind B.
Papareddypalya’s Narayan said the stretch, from Nice Road to Magadi Road leading to Raj Bhavan via the Sumanahalli flyover, connects many constituencies. Thus, the work is carried out in plots by the deputies and corporations of the region and, therefore, parts of the stretch are still unearthed. The trails are not maintained properly and there are many other civic issues. Now, thanks to Modis’ visit, the whole stretch has been cleaned up and beautified, Narayan added.
TRAFFIC EDGES IN THE CITY
Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Road, Nrupathunga Road, Krumbiegal Road, Devanaga Road, Lalbagh West Gate Road, RV College Road, Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road
AVOID MAGADI ROAD AND SURROUNDINGS
Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory on road diversions and restrictions, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Bangalore on Saturday. The PM is due to take part in a 90-minute roadshow in the evening on Magadi Main Road from NICE Road Junction to Sumanahalli Junction. The Roadshow is a major boost to the BJP’s election campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections. The 7 km tour will cover three constituencies of Bangalore. The restrictions will be in place between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the following roads
Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bangalore to take a diversion at Tavarekere Junction; must take a right and head towards Hemmigepura-Kommaghatta via Kengeri, then towards Mysuru Road
From Magadi to Tumakuru Road, take the diversion to Tavarekere JN with a left turn, continue to Sondekoppa and Nelamangala
Goods vehicles coming from Tumakuru and joining NICE Road should turn right at the Nelamangala-Sondekoppa bypass, continue to Tavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommaghatta, and via Kengeri proceed to Mysuru Road
From town to Magadi Road, turn left at MC Circle, merge onto Mysuru Road, head towards Kommaghatta-Hemmigepura and Tavarekere
From Nayandahalli to Tumakuru Road, head to Mysuru Road at Nayandahalli JN, reach Kengeri-RR College-Ramohalli-Chandrappa Circle-Tavarekere, either head to Magadi or Tumakuru Road
From CMTI Junction to Nayandahalli and Mysuru Road, take Goraguntepalya West of Chord Road – MC Circle, and via Vijayanagara join Mysuru Road
From Old Ring Road and Kengeri to Tumakuru Road, take a left at Ullala JN via Ullala Village – Rama-sandra Bridge – Hemmi-gepura and via Tavarekere, head towards Tumakuru Rd
