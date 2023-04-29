Revealed! Jokowi’s reason for saving Freeport from disaster

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government has finally decided to grant PT Freeport Indonesia an extension license for copper concentrate exports until May 2024.

Extending the permit will certainly free Freeport from the threat of a major ‘catastrophe’. Referring to the Mining and Coal Mining Act No. 3 of 2020 (UU Minerba), the government is expected to start stopping exports of raw minerals, including concentrates, on June 10, 2023.

If the export of this copper concentrate is stopped from June 2023, then Freeport is threatened with “catastrophe” in the form of layoffs (PHK) of tens of thousands of workers with the potential for loss of income of up to to $8 billion. or about 120 trillion rupees per year.

So why did the government finally grant export easing to Freeport?

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif has finally revealed a number of considerations which led the government to finally allow Freeport to continue exporting concentrate after June 2023.

First, Arifin said, one of the government’s considerations was to allow copper concentrate exports from Freeport to continue due to the Covid-19 pandemic which impacted the delay in building the smelter. of Freeport.

“We consider it is because there is a pandemic. June, so we are right now…what if we can’t export? It’s OK,” he said when asked, so the decision was whether or not to allow exports after June, at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta, on Friday (28/04/2023) .

Arifin explained that Freeport was allowed to continue exporting concentrate after June 2023 taking into account a force majeure alias force majeure the Covid-19 pandemic, it is therefore considered not to violate the Minerba law.

“We consider what was built from the project, from the commitment. We consider constraints encountered in its construction. During Covid, he was a Japanese entrepreneur. How many years has it been in Japan? confinement-her. It’s work engineeringit’s a bit difficult to progress. Whether engineering no progress, purchase of equipment supplyIt’s not progressing either,” he explained.

“There is a problem force majeure It’s true, a pandemic has an impact like that, right? It’s a dangerous virus,” he said.

The second consideration is that the majority of shareholders in PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) are now also Indonesian-owned through MIND ID, a mining company BUMN Holding, which is 51%.

“Yes, we know that construction is constrained by a pandemic which is our food for thought because if it is completely stopped, MIND ID is at 51%, Indonesia already has 51% of the share. The impact will be more on We have already found a way out,” he said.

The next consideration is the potential for job termination (PHK) if Freeport’s copper concentrate exports are stopped.

He said thousands of workers could be affected if concentrate exports from Freeport were stopped in June 2023.

“Ah yeah, if you don’t work, there can be social impacts. Yes, there are a lot if you don’t work for many years. Especially those who are paid by the day. For construction, there are there are thousands, there are thousands in mine,” he said when asked if the potential for layoffs was wrong.One consideration allowed Freeport to continue exporting concentrate.

However, he said, Freeport’s continued exports of copper concentrate came with certain conditions, such as being paid by Freeport as compensation.

“Yes, but under certain conditions, among others, there must be an obligation that must be indemnified,” he said.

He said that so far, the construction progress of the Freeport smelter has reached around 60% with expenditures already around US$1.5 billion.

Arifin also said his party is preparing special regulations for the continued export of copper concentrate from Freeport, including in the form of a regulation from the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (Permen ESDM).

“This (copper concentrate export permit) goes through a Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said during his meeting at the Ministry of Energy building. Energy and Mineral Resources, Friday (28/4/2023).

Earlier, Freeport McMoran, which owns 48.76% of PT Freeport Indonesia shares, disclosed that Freeport Indonesia was in talks with the Indonesian government to continue exporting copper concentrate after June 2023.

Freeport McMoran CEO Richard Adkerson said his party was in talks with the Indonesian government to seek approval for continued copper concentrate exports after June 10, 2023 to a new copper smelter in Manyar, Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate Special Economic Zone (KEK) (JIIPE), Gresik, East Java, will be fully operational in 2024.

His party argued that the Manyar smelter construction process had made significant progress. By March 2023, the foundry construction process had reached about 60%. The foundry is expected to be operational in May 2024.

According to him, the construction of this smelter was delayed because constrained by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it could not be completed in 2023, especially before the regulation prohibiting the export of raw minerals came into force. in June 2023.

“In the IUPK Freeport allows exports to continue for 2023, based on Force Majeure Review (force majeure). PTFI is working with the Indonesian government to obtain approval to continue exports until the Manyar smelter and the PMR (Precious Metal Refinery which produces gold and silver) are fully operational,” said he said in his first quarter 2023 performance report, quoted on Thursday (04/27/2023).

Adkerson said that in the first quarter of 2023, PTFI’s capital expenditure for the Manyar and PMR smelters reached $0.3 billion and that for one year in 2023, it is estimated that the costs to be incurred could reach $1.6 billion.

The total investment for the Manyar smelter and PMR projects reached US$3.4 billion, including US$3 billion for the Manyar smelter and US$400 million for the PMR project.

The Manyar smelter project will process 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate per year to produce approximately 600,000 tonnes of cathode copper per year. During this time, the PMR project will produce gold and silver. Both projects are expected to be operational in 2024.

