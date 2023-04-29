E Jean Carroll: Invincible old lady tells Trump rape trial of years of suffering | donald trump





For decades America has seen a face of E Jean Carroll.

The sophisticated Elle magazine advice columnist, who was nominated for an Emmy while writing for Saturday Night Live, was photographed at New York media parties or found treats for herself at department stores in luxury on Fifth Avenue.

In recent days, a New York jury has seen another face. That of a woman hiding the cost of a dark secret, her alleged rape by Donald Trump more than a quarter of a century ago.

The worlds of Carroll and the nine jurors who are asked to reach the unprecedented conclusion that a former, and possibly future, president is a rapist are unlikely to have collided. The six men and three women mostly hold blue-collar jobs. Four are black, including a West African immigrant.

It seems unlikely they’ll shop at Bergdorf Goodman, where Carroll says she was assaulted, or attend parties at TV studios where they were likely to meet Trump when he was mostly known as a real estate magnate.

Carroll took the witness stand in designer clothes and was at one point asked to explain the meaning of the tailoring, as she described Bergdorf Goodman’s exclusivity, where shoppers are not customers but customers.

But even as Carroll offered a glimpse into that rarefied world during hours of testimony in her civil lawsuit against the former president for assault and defamation, she revealed to the jury a darker world she’s inhabited since Trump allegedly pinned her against a locker room wall and raped her in 1996.

For 20 years, Carroll told no one but a few close friends about the alleged attack and, even then, once and never again.

There was, she said, her public self of an invincible old lady. To her readers, she was the glamorous, dynamic advice columnist eager to help everyone.

And then there was the woman left behind by Trump’s alleged assault. The private E Jean.

He’s the one who can’t admit out loud that there was pain, she told the jury, tearing up.

Carroll kept his composure for most of his long hours of testimony, but he occasionally broke. She shed tears as she said the alleged rape destroyed her love life at the age of 53.

If I meet a man who is a possibility, it is impossible for me to look at him and smile, she said.

Carroll described her friends noticing a lack of men in her life and arranging it with what she described as the perfect date. She said she couldn’t help destroying him by treating him badly.

When asked bluntly if she had had sex since the day Trump allegedly assaulted her, Carroll said no.

I’m a happy person, basically. But I am aware that I have lost one of the glorious experiences of any human being. Being in love with someone else, having dinner with them, walking the dog together. I don’t have that, she said.

I am aware of all that I have lost and I feel that I should be able to overcome it.

Instead, she was the dying aunt who didn’t follow the advice she offered others. Carroll did not seek therapy. The pain was for her alone to see.

Carroll’s trial against Trump is assigned to the very top floor of the massive federal courthouse next to the Brooklyn Bridge, where extra security is at work in case the former president decides to show up and give his version of events. But the banks of TV cameras and reporters outside the courthouse weren’t there to document Carroll’s allegations. Singer Ed Sheeran was testifying five floors down in a copyright dispute.

Joe Tacopina, Donald Trump’s lawyer, arrives in court on Thursday. Photography: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Carroll was candid about her desire for the company of men Oh I love them, she told the jury at one point, laughing even though she wrote a book documenting how some, including Trump, the abused and satirically proposing that all men should be shipped to Montana for retraining.

She wasn’t ashamed to admit she had been charmed by Trump and was flirting as they walked through Bergdorf Goodman together the day he allegedly assaulted her, supposedly looking for a present for one of his friends. But after giving a detailed account of Trump’s alleged assault, in which she described him as searching my vagina, she said she now sees him as a brutal and dangerous man.

As Carroll’s testimony unfolded, it became clear that she believed she had been doubly punished.

If Carroll dealt with the suffering privately, hiding her private persona behind the public face of the invincible old lady, her second trauma was cast in the harshest spotlight and produced a different kind of devastation.

She went public with her rape accusation in 2019, three years into Trump’s presidency, encouraged by the #MeToo movement. Carroll had expected Trump to say the meeting was consensual. Instead, he claimed to have no idea who she was and accused her of making up false stories of assault in an attempt to gain publicity and further a political agenda.

Carroll said many people chose to believe Trump over her.

It hit me and knocked me down because I lost my reputation. Nobody looked at me the same way. It was gone. Even people who knew me looked at me with pity, and people who had no opinion now thought I was a liar and hated me, she said.

Carroll was fired by Elle magazine after 26 years because I accused Donald Trump.

The force of hatred that descended on me was staggering, she said.

Carroll was so scared she bought bullets for her gun.

When the attacks subsided, Carroll set about rebuilding her professional life and reputation. She moved her advice column to online publisher Substack and garnered a few thousand subscribers. It had nothing to do with the millions of readers she had at Elle, but it was a start.

Then, in October last year, Carroll announced that she would sue Trump as soon as a New York state law came into effect allowing victims of sexual assault to sue civil after the expiration. of the limitation period.

Trump launched another attack. The former president called his allegations a complete scam.

She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York department store and within minutes had her passed out. It’s a hoax and a lie, Trump wrote on his site, Truth Social.

And, even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!

Carroll said she knew what that meant: it means I’m too ugly to attack, to rape.

Carroll said she was stunned by Trump’s message, though perhaps she shouldn’t have been surprised, given her background and previous experience.

Just when I had managed to get my substack working and resume my career, she testified. I really felt like I was regaining some ground. And then, boom, he knocks me down again.

Leading the charge to discredit Carroll’s testimony in court is Joseph Tacopina, the attorney who is also representing Trump in the New York criminal case over silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Tacopina, whose tight-fitting suit led Carroll to comment that he looked like he was working out, is known for handling tough cases including abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, overturning rapper Meek’s conviction Mills for possession of drugs and firearms, and representing Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the murder of an American woman in Aruba and later convicted of another murder in Peru.

But Tacopina struggled to shake Carrolls’ account, perhaps because his line of questioning sometimes seemed drawn from another age. The attorney asked Carroll why she didn’t scream, why she didn’t go to the police, why she never let go of her purse during all of this.

Carroll was beyond irritated.

You can’t beat me for not screaming, she pushed back. One of the reasons women don’t come forward is that they are always asked why they didn’t scream.

Tacopina continued to press the issue. He said Carroll offered different explanations for why she didn’t scream, as if her failure to identify a reason was evidence of dishonesty.

Carroll lost patience.

I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not, she said. If I was trying to lie, I’d say I was screaming my head off, but I didn’t scream. I did not shout.

Tacopina asked why she didn’t call the police so often that the judge told her to stop. Carroll said it’s not odd that women don’t report sexual assault.

Many women do not go to the police. I understand why, she said.

Then there were the four-inch heels.

Tacopina was skeptical that Carroll could have been assaulted, then used her knee to finally push Trump away, as she staggered on stiletto heels.

I can dance backwards in four-inch heels, Carroll snorted.

After resisting Trump’s abusive response to his initial accusation and then to the trial, the trial sparked a new wave of hostility when the former president posted a message after day one calling Carroll’s accusations a made-up scam. and witch hunts.

Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Trump that he may have crossed the line into jury tampering, but the message has already stirred supporters of the former president.

Carroll told the court that she checked social media.

Thought I’d take a look on Twitter, and there you go. The onslaught of liar, bitch, she said.

Carroll will return to the witness box on Monday to face more questions from Tacopinas.

But it will be up to the jury to decide whether, on a balance of probabilities, the most controversial American president of modern times is also a rapist.

