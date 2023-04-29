President Jokowi chairs meeting on preparations for 42nd ASEAN summit





JAKARTA, VICTORY NEWS– The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, held a closed-door meeting (ratas) with a number of Indonesian forward cabinet ministers on Thursday (27/4/2023), at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta . During the meeting, Jokowi discussed a number of preparations for the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held in Labuan Bajo, NTT on May 10-11, 2023. Reported victorynews.id According to a press release from the Press Office, President’s Media and Information Secretariat, Saturday (4/29/2023), Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in her statement after attending a ratas , said there had been eight meetings to be held at the height of the 42nd ASEAN summit. Also Read: Indonesia prioritizes food security in ASEAN-China cooperation He said President Jokowi would directly chair 7 of the 8 meetings, including meetings with parliament, youth, business and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT). “So there is a total of 8 meetings, 7 of which will be chaired by the President because BIMP-EAGA will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Malaysia because the rotation is indeed the BIMP-EAGA Presidency currently in Malaysia,” Retno told the media team at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta. Also read: Prilly Latuconsina collaborates with men on vacation in Labuan Bajo, take a look at his portraits in “Heaven On Earth” Regarding the documents to be produced during the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Retno revealed that so far these documents were still at the stage of negotiations at the highest official level (SOM / Senior Officials Meeting). Later, the documents produced by the 42nd ASEAN Summit will focus on the theme raised during the Indonesian presidency, namely “ASEAN matters: the epicenter of growth”. “In ASEAN Matters, the document is about ASEAN’s efforts to improve and strengthen itself so that it will be able to meet the challenges in the future. Epicenter of Growthrelated to ASEAN’s economic resilience,” Retno said. Read also: Doris Rihi: Thank you, Governor of NTT for paying attention to Flotim According to him, during the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Indonesia, as the chairman, also tried to anchor ASEAN in the form of various concrete collaborations and projects, ranging from health sector to economy. and others. “The goal is to ground ASEAN cooperation so that it can be used for the benefit of society,” Retno said. ***

