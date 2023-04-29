Prime Minister Modi at Karnataka campaign rally

PM Modi also accuses Congress of abusing Lingayats, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar

Taking a dig at Congress about party chairman Mallikarjun Kharges throwing a poisonous snake at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday April 29 that the party threw abuse at him 91 times.

Speaking in Karnatakas Humnabad ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, he said people will respond to these abuses with votes, and no matter how much mud they throw at the BJP, the lotus will bloom. Modi is on his first visit to the state to campaign after the polls were declared on March 29.

Prime Minister Modi also accused Congress of abusing the dominant Lingayat community in the state, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar.

Congress hates anyone who talks about the common man, who exposes their corruption, who attacks their politics for selfishness. Hate congresses against these people will become permanent. Also in this election, Congress started to mistreat me again, Modi said.

Kharges Serpent Beard

Addressing a public gathering in Humnabad in Bidar district, Modi said: “Someone made a list of these abuses that were thrown at me, and it was sent to me. So far, members of Congress have abused me 91 times and in different ways. If they had made the effort to govern well and raise the morale of its workers instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress would not have been in such a pathetic situation.

On Thursday April 27, while delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Karnataka, Kharge compared Modi to a poisonous snake. As an argument erupted, he backtracked, saying his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and the statement was not for Prime Minister Modi but for ideology that he represents.

Modi said: Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is the history of Congress.

I’m not the only one to have been attacked like this. In the last election, they campaigned Chowkidar chor hai (the guardian is a thief); then they said Modi choir; then they said that the OBC community is a thief; and now just as the election season has started in Karnataka they have shown the audacity to call my brothers and sisters Lingayat choir.

“The people in Congress listen with their ears open, every time you abused someone, they punished you in such a way that you couldn’t take it. This time Karnataka decided to respond to the abuse, the pain inflicted on their pride, with votes, he said.

Congress also abused Ambedkar

Modi also claimed that Congress also abused Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Babasaheb Ambedkar himself had once said in detail that the Congress had repeatedly abused him. The Congress had called Babasaheb Ambedkar monsters (demon), patriotism (traitor), dagabaaz dost (cheating friend)… You will be shocked to hear it. Even today we see how Congress abuses Veer Savarkar. Congress abused the pillars of this country, he alleged.

Looking at this, I feel like the Congress respects me like they did Ambedkar, Savarkar, because they are abusing me in the same way. I feel it’s a gift for me. Let Congress mistreat me; I will continue to work for the country and its people. With your blessing, all their abuses will mingle in the mud. Members of Congress understand that no matter how much mud you throw at us, the lotus will bloom, he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba among others were also present at the rally.

