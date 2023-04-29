Politics
Prime Minister Modi at Karnataka campaign rally
PM Modi also accuses Congress of abusing Lingayats, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar
Taking a dig at Congress about party chairman Mallikarjun Kharges throwing a poisonous snake at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday April 29 that the party threw abuse at him 91 times.
Speaking in Karnatakas Humnabad ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, he said people will respond to these abuses with votes, and no matter how much mud they throw at the BJP, the lotus will bloom. Modi is on his first visit to the state to campaign after the polls were declared on March 29.
Prime Minister Modi also accused Congress of abusing the dominant Lingayat community in the state, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar.
Read also : BJP urges EC to file criminal action against Kharge for poisonous snake remark
Advertisement
Congress hates anyone who talks about the common man, who exposes their corruption, who attacks their politics for selfishness. Hate congresses against these people will become permanent. Also in this election, Congress started to mistreat me again, Modi said.
Kharges Serpent Beard
Addressing a public gathering in Humnabad in Bidar district, Modi said: “Someone made a list of these abuses that were thrown at me, and it was sent to me. So far, members of Congress have abused me 91 times and in different ways. If they had made the effort to govern well and raise the morale of its workers instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress would not have been in such a pathetic situation.
On Thursday April 27, while delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Karnataka, Kharge compared Modi to a poisonous snake. As an argument erupted, he backtracked, saying his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and the statement was not for Prime Minister Modi but for ideology that he represents.
Modi said: Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is the history of Congress.
I’m not the only one to have been attacked like this. In the last election, they campaigned Chowkidar chor hai (the guardian is a thief); then they said Modi choir; then they said that the OBC community is a thief; and now just as the election season has started in Karnataka they have shown the audacity to call my brothers and sisters Lingayat choir.
Read also : Karnataka polls: Amit Shah attacks Congress over Kharges poisonous snake beard at PM
“The people in Congress listen with their ears open, every time you abused someone, they punished you in such a way that you couldn’t take it. This time Karnataka decided to respond to the abuse, the pain inflicted on their pride, with votes, he said.
Congress also abused Ambedkar
Modi also claimed that Congress also abused Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Babasaheb Ambedkar himself had once said in detail that the Congress had repeatedly abused him. The Congress had called Babasaheb Ambedkar monsters (demon), patriotism (traitor), dagabaaz dost (cheating friend)… You will be shocked to hear it. Even today we see how Congress abuses Veer Savarkar. Congress abused the pillars of this country, he alleged.
Looking at this, I feel like the Congress respects me like they did Ambedkar, Savarkar, because they are abusing me in the same way. I feel it’s a gift for me. Let Congress mistreat me; I will continue to work for the country and its people. With your blessing, all their abuses will mingle in the mud. Members of Congress understand that no matter how much mud you throw at us, the lotus will bloom, he added.
Read also : Karnataka polls: Kharge regrets his poisonous snake remark on Modi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba among others were also present at the rally.
(With contributions from the agency)
|
Sources
2/ https://thefederal.com/states/south/karnataka/congress-has-abused-me-91-times-pm-modi-at-karnataka-poll-rally/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi at Karnataka campaign rally
- President Jokowi chairs meeting on preparations for 42nd ASEAN summit
- Hollywood recluse Jack Nicholson, 85, exchanges words and a hug with LeBron James at LA Lakers game
- Colorado Avalanche News: New details emerge about Valeri Nichushkin’s absence
- Simone Biles shares how much she spent on her Amazon wedding dress and goes viral
- Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court
- Nairobi earthquake? Kenyans report experiencing tremors at 10:27 p.m
- Zelensky announced that he had asked Xi Jinping for help in the case in which an arrest warrant had been issued in Putin’s name / He warned the Chinese leader against any possible sale of Chinese arms to Russia
- US seizure of oil tanker triggered capture of Iranian tanker
- Famous dance sensations in Bollywood
- Coach Bailey-Duvall to host adult and junior tennis camps this summer
- St. Johns Part-Time MBA Program Shines in US News & World Report Rankings