FIFA funds to be disbursed soon, President to visit IKN football training center





MADINA NUSRAT A number of visitors from various regions were at Ground Zero in the Archipelago, in the Archipelago’s National Capital Region, East Kalimantan, on Saturday (5/11/2022). Even though there has not yet been a massive physical development of the nation’s capital, the area is quite attractive for visitors keen to host IKN Nusantara. JAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo will soon invite potential investors to visit the National Capital or IKN Nusantara. According to the plan, during this visit, President Jokowi will review the preparations for the construction of a training center or training center football at IKN. The training center will soon be realized as funds from the International Football Federation or FIFA will soon be disbursed. Of, invite investors with this card. Yesterday on the map, for training center The PSSI (All Indonesian Football Association) must be prepared. Because the money, FIFA is ready to spend on the eight areas, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono said during a meeting at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on Friday (28/4/2023 ).

Previously, President Jokowi had requested details of the IKN map, as shown in the Detailed Development Plan (RDTR) of IKN, which is expected to attract more investors. The detailed map contains the IKN zones for homes, offices and open green spaces. With this detailed map, President Jokowi can provide clear information to investors. Also Read: Football Training Center Built at IKN PINK KUSUMA WKM Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono after attending a meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (28/4/2023). Basuki pointed out that President Joko Widodo will bring potential investors to the archipelago’s capital in the near future. To support Indonesian football, there will be eight football pitches at the IKN Football Training Center. In his statement during his visit to Area 1B, Capital of Nusantara, North Penajam Paser Regency on Friday (24/2/2023), President Jokowi expressed his hope that the PSSI Football Ground will soon be completed and is expected to be completed in no more than a year. On this occasion, the president declared that the construction of the football pitch would be financed by FIFA. This is proof of the international confidence in the development of the IKN. This will be funded by FIFA showing that international trust, FIFA’s trust in IKN exists, the president said. The political situation before the general elections of 2024 will not have an impact on the progress of the IKN. Not affected by the election Basuki pointed out that the construction of the IKN continues. He assured that the political situation ahead of the 2024 general elections would not impact the progress of the IKN. Oh yes keep going. For me, there is no business (political year), Basuki said. Currently, no less than 8,000 workers are already working at IKN. After Lebaran, no less than 80% of these workers have returned to IKN and are ready to start working again. Basuki also pointed out that several IKN locations already have one. Letter of Intent (LOI) indicating the initial commitment of the investor. Also Read: President Jokowi: Collaboration Supports Development of IKN Archipelago SUCCIPTO A number of traffic signs for the construction of IKN are installed on the side of a national road, in Sepaku district, Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on Friday (17/3/2023). Areas that already have a letter of intent include land with residential and mixed investment potential. However, so far there have been no projects from investors who have begun to lay the foundation stone. Yes, not yet. Alright, let’s make sure. Well, some entered the letter of intent, through me we submitted several letters of intent to the Authority (IKN). The problem is that the Authority did not prepare the purchase of the land, Basuki said. On Friday (28/4/2023), the Minister of Public Enterprises who is also the President of PSSI Erick Thohir also appeared to meet President Jokowi. However, Erick was unwilling to provide information on the materials of his meeting with President Jokowi. Separately, President Bey T Machmudin’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat said that during a meeting with the President, Erick reported on the development of Indonesian football. Erick has just met the President after returning from Umrah. Earlier, Mr. Erick reported to the President on the development of football in the country. Mr. Erick just met Mr. President today because he just got back from Umrah. “Soon there will be a press conference at the PSSI office,” Bey said.

