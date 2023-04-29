Congress has abused me 91 times, but I will…

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned it to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday for his ‘venomous snake’ jibe against him in Karnataka. At a public meeting in Humnabad in Bidar, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the recent controversy over Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” remark against him and said Congress had abused him “91 times”.

“Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuses me, it gets torn down. Congress has abused me 91 times…Let Congress abuse me, I will continue to work for the people of Karnataka “, Prime Minister Modi said. To. Congress.

“Congress even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar. We see them abusing Veer Savarkar. Congress hates those who talk about the common man, who talk against their corruption,” the prime minister said.

He arrived Saturday morning in Humnabad, Bidar district, to address his first public meeting of the day. This is Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka since February this year, where assembly elections for 224 seats are scheduled for May 10. Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

“PEOPLE WILL RESPOND WITH VOTES”

“If they had spent this time providing good governance to the people instead of creating this dictionary of abuse, their condition would not have been so pathetic,” Prime Minister Modi said in the poll-linked state.

“The people of Karnataka have decided to respond to Congress’s abuses with votes,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also hit out at the Congress party and accused them of playing “appeasement politics”.

“Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress has slowed down the pace of houses here. But the BJP has given ownership of houses to women here. Congress has only done appeasement policy “Karnataka has suffered under the Congress government. Congress only cares about seats and not about the people of the state. Congress has blocked the development of the state,” he said.

He said the upcoming elections in Karnataka are not just about winning, “but about making Karnataka the No.1 state in the country.” Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

A row erupted on Thursday after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Modi to a poisonous snake. “Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you think it’s poison or not and you lick it, you’re dead. You might think: is it poison? Modi is a good man. He gave it and we will see it. Then you sleep completely if you lick it,” Kharge in Karnataka’s Gadag told a poll campaign.

Kharge later clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.

Training the guns on Congress over its President Kharge’s “venomous snake” beard against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the party and its leaders “had lost their minds”.

Noting that Prime Minister Modi is greeted across the world with great respect, he said Congress cannot induce people to make such statements because support for the Prime Minister will increase as much as they will misuse him. .

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Congress and said, “SMS (Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar) are dangerous for the development of Karnataka. This SMS will destroy the future of Karnataka. Only a dual-powered government can save Karnataka.”

Poison politics continued in Karnataka on Friday with BJP Karnataka MP Basanagouda calling former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya” (venomous maiden).

(With PTI inputs)