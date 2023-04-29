Politics
Congress has abused me 91 times, but I will…
By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned it to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday for his ‘venomous snake’ jibe against him in Karnataka. At a public meeting in Humnabad in Bidar, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the recent controversy over Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” remark against him and said Congress had abused him “91 times”.
“Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuses me, it gets torn down. Congress has abused me 91 times…Let Congress abuse me, I will continue to work for the people of Karnataka “, Prime Minister Modi said. To. Congress.
“Congress even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar. We see them abusing Veer Savarkar. Congress hates those who talk about the common man, who talk against their corruption,” the prime minister said.
He arrived Saturday morning in Humnabad, Bidar district, to address his first public meeting of the day. This is Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka since February this year, where assembly elections for 224 seats are scheduled for May 10. Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.
READ ALSO | Poison policy continues in Karnataka, now BJP MP calls Sonia Gandhi ‘vishkanya’
“PEOPLE WILL RESPOND WITH VOTES”
“If they had spent this time providing good governance to the people instead of creating this dictionary of abuse, their condition would not have been so pathetic,” Prime Minister Modi said in the poll-linked state.
“The people of Karnataka have decided to respond to Congress’s abuses with votes,” the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also hit out at the Congress party and accused them of playing “appeasement politics”.
“Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress has slowed down the pace of houses here. But the BJP has given ownership of houses to women here. Congress has only done appeasement policy “Karnataka has suffered under the Congress government. Congress only cares about seats and not about the people of the state. Congress has blocked the development of the state,” he said.
He said the upcoming elections in Karnataka are not just about winning, “but about making Karnataka the No.1 state in the country.” Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.
A row erupted on Thursday after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Modi to a poisonous snake. “Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you think it’s poison or not and you lick it, you’re dead. You might think: is it poison? Modi is a good man. He gave it and we will see it. Then you sleep completely if you lick it,” Kharge in Karnataka’s Gadag told a poll campaign.
Kharge later clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.
READ ALSO | Kharge calls PM Modi ‘venomous snake’, backtracks on remarks saying ‘BJP is like a snake’
Training the guns on Congress over its President Kharge’s “venomous snake” beard against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the party and its leaders “had lost their minds”.
Noting that Prime Minister Modi is greeted across the world with great respect, he said Congress cannot induce people to make such statements because support for the Prime Minister will increase as much as they will misuse him. .
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Congress and said, “SMS (Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar) are dangerous for the development of Karnataka. This SMS will destroy the future of Karnataka. Only a dual-powered government can save Karnataka.”
Poison politics continued in Karnataka on Friday with BJP Karnataka MP Basanagouda calling former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya” (venomous maiden).
READ ALSO | I didn’t mention Modi in my speech: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies after ‘venomous snake’ jibe
(With PTI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/karnataka-assembly-polls-2023/story/karnataka-polls-mallikarjun-kharge-poisonous-snake-jobe-pm-modi-congress-abused-91-times-2366215-2023-04-29
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukrainian Zelensky asks Chinese Xi for help for children deported by Russia
- Congress has abused me 91 times, but I will…
- FIFA funds to be disbursed soon, President to visit IKN football training center
- US military grounds all non-critical aircraft after latest fatal mid-air collision
- Salman Khan withdrawn, CE Khan joins Bhansali’s Inshallah
- Lions remain in top-4 at WCC Championships
- Google Ads Antitrust Lawsuit: US Judge Dismisses Google’s Motion to Dismiss Ads Antitrust Lawsuit
- Syria Earthquake Response: Protection Sector Update – Flash Update #14 as of 27 April 2023 – Syrian Arab Republic
- Wikimedia UK has ‘deep concerns’ about its online safety bill.
- Here’s why John Mulaney turned down the offer to host The Daily Show
- Phnam Bagley heads to space, the final frontier of agrifood technology
- Hear the son’s desperate plea to get his parents out of Sudan