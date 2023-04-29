Menpora: President to leave Indonesian contingent at SEA Games on May 2





JawaPos.com – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo said President Joko Widodo will confirm and release the Indonesian contingent for SEA Games XXXII/2023 Cambodia on Tuesday (2/5/2023). “The plan is for the inauguration and the release next week. We are submitting a request to the president (Joko Widodo) on May 2. This is because on the 3rd and 4th they have already started leaving,” Dito told the office in Kemenpora, Senayan, Jakarta. The venue for the inauguration and release of the Indonesian contingent is expected to be at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex area, Senayan, Jakarta. Also read: Menpora claims there is no independent track at SEA Games Cambodia 2023 The release ceremony for the Indonesian contingent will not take place until next week, but a number of sports have in fact gradually sent athletes. Especially those who competed before the opening ceremony of the Cambodian SEA Games on Friday (5/5/2023). The first branch to travel to Cambodia is football this Tuesday (25/4/2023). A day later it was the cricket branch’s turn. The next departure is for floor hockey on Thursday (27/4/2023) in the morning WIB. After that, it will be the turn of the cycling races on Saturday (4/29/2023) in the morning and the triathlon on Monday (5/1/2023). Also Read: Menpora Dito Ariotedjo’s Tips for Pelatnas 3×3 Basketball to Face SEA Games 2023 In total, Indonesia sent 599 athletes, including 379 men and 220 women. The Red and White Squad will compete in 31 sports out of a total of 36 that will be contested or contested. With this number, the Indonesian contingent aims to win 60 gold medals to be able to maintain its position in the top three in the final medal standings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/sports/01569447/menpora-presiden-akan-lepas-kontingen-sea-games-indonesia-pada-2-mei The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos