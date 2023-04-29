Karnataka Elections 2023 PM Modi address Bidar humnabad bengaluru roadshow





Image source: PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). This election must make Karnataka the number 1 state in India: PM Modi Visit of PM Modi Karnataka :Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to poll-linked Karnataka on Saturday April 29. He will address a total of six public meetings and hold two roadshows on Saturday and Sunday. “I also received blessing from Bidar earlier. This election is not just to win, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country. The state can only develop when all its parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, dual engine government is very important for the state,’ Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Humnabad in Bidar district. “Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under BJP rule as compared to Congress rule. There is double speed double development in the state. Karnataka is ready for BJP government again. The Congress had only made false promises to the farmers and the people of Karnataka.The farmers in the state did not receive any benefits under the Congress government,” Prime Minister Modi said. PM Modi in Vijayapura: “Congress never worked for the poor and people of Karnataka, they just looted them. Congress diverted the Vikas fund to middlemen and ignored the plight of farmers. The women and girls of the state suffered a lot under the Congress government. But the BJP government has empowered them and changed their lives by providing them with several aids,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a town hall meeting in Vijayapura. “The BJP government has given priority to all classes such as the poor, Dalits, destitute and disabled. In the BJP government, the disadvantaged sections of society have social and economic security. The dual government motor has worked for food and shelter for the poor. There are 9 lakh such families in Karnataka who have entered their first pucca house after several generations,” Prime Minister Modi added. “The Congress, which has not understood the teachings of Lord Basavanna, has always opposed Babasaheb Ambedkar, that the Congress can never work for the Dalits and backwards and solve their problems,” the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now Prime Minister Modi will fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people around 3:00 p.m. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi flew from Delhi today on a special plane to Bidar airport, from there he took a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting . PM roadshow in Bangalore: Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a roadshow at Bengaluru North. After staying in Bangalore, he will then leave the Raj Bhavan on Sunday to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11:30 am. From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 p.m. Modi would then travel to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3:45 p.m. The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a road show. After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by the special aircraft. This is Modis’ ninth visit to Karnataka this year since February, when assembly elections for 224 seats are scheduled for May 10. On March 29, India’s Election Commission announced Karnataka’s election schedule. The ballots are due to take place on May 10 (Wednesday) and the counting will take place on May 13 (Saturday). (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ: Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP urges EC to register FIR and ban Kharge over ‘venomous snake’ comment ALSO READ: Karnataka: ‘Congress Must Answer Why We Shouldn’t Ban PFI?’ says Amit Shah

