Politics
Boris Johnson return ‘highly unlikely’ now after Richard Sharp probe, Tories say
The Tories believe the chances of a return for Boris Johnson are highly unlikely after Richard Sharp was forced to resign as BBC chairman over his role in helping the former prime minister secure a loan of 800,000.
An independent investigation into Mr Sharp has found he breached rules on public appointments by failing to declare his involvement in facilitating the loan for Mr Johnson, which was guaranteed by the latter’s cousin.
The report, led by Adam Heppinstall KC, found the arrangement, which came just as Mr Sharp was applying to become BBC chairman, an appointment made by the Prime Minister, could be seen as a conflict of interest.
The scandal shines a new spotlight on Mr Johnson’s time in Number 10, which has been littered with controversy throughout his more than two years in office.
And despite continued pressure from his supporters in the Conservative Party, MPs believe the latest Sharp case has finally put to bed any suggestion of the former prime minister returning.
A Tory backbench MP said: I think a Johnson return is highly unlikely due to the investigation. There is no kind of appetite for his return to the parliamentary party. Everybody is happy.
One of Mr Johnson’s close allies in government said I: There is no way he can return before the election. It would be madness.
Another Tory MP added, dryly: I really don’t think anyone cares about Boris Johnson anymore. Boris ceases to become relevant.
Rishi Sunak’s critics in the Conservative Party warn that a poor performance in next week’s local elections will give Mr Johnson a broader push to take control of the party and lead it to a general election.
The Conservative Democratic Organisation, which has been branded a right-wing Momentum, is holding a conference in Bournemouth next month in a bid to drum up support for a Johnson return.
Speakers for the event will be devout Johnsonites Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel.
A former cabinet minister and arch-Johnson critic called the rally a cult, adding: Johnson’s fans are still hoping a bad local election will bring him back. This is what the CDO conference that Cruddas organizes is about.
Mr Johnson is still awaiting a ruling from the House of Commons Privileges Committee on whether he deliberately misled Parliament over the party gate.
The committee’s results are not expected to be published before local elections, and if the panel of MPs recommends a suspension of more than 10 sitting days, it would pave the way for a by-election to be called in Mr Johnsons Uxbridge and West Ruislip. seat.
Analysis Richard Sharps’ resignation makes Boris Johnson’s return unthinkable before next election
by Hugo Gye, political editor
Rishi Sunak’s biggest job as prime minister so far has been cleaning up the mess left by Boris Johnson.
The resolution of issues with Northern Ireland protocol and the resignation of Dominic Raab both ended ongoing issues that remained from the previous administration.
And Richard Sharps’ decision to step down as BBC chairman puts an end to another potential headache. Mr Sunak will be relieved not to have to decide whether or not to fire his former boss after finding he breached transparency rules during the BBC appointments process.
Number 10 is leaving Mr Johnson, as is the Conservative Party. Hardly anyone in Westminster believes there is now a chance the former prime minister will make a comeback this side of the next general election, with even his biggest cheerleaders accepting that idea is dead.
The report into Mr Sharps’ conduct will also remind the British public why they finally latched onto Mr Johnson. The former prime minister himself is not accused of any wrongdoing or breaking any rules, but the darkness surrounding his finances and his unorthodox relationships with others in public life have again been brought to light. raised.
Mr Johnson has the unfortunate knack of damaging the reputations of many people he comes into contact with: MPs, advisers and outsiders like Mr Sharp have all seen their careers and their image deflated following a close association with him.
Once, none of that mattered: Mr Johnson’s undeniable charisma and talent for boiling down complex issues into a clear vision won him the support of the public, ready to ignore his weaknesses.
This is no longer the case. For all his faults, audiences now prefer an undramatic leader like Rishi Sunak (or alternatively Sir Keir Starmer). Mr Sharps’ resignation is a shocking throwback to the round-the-clock chaos of the Johnson era
