Boris Johnson return ‘highly unlikely’ now after Richard Sharp probe, Tories say

The Tories believe the chances of a return for Boris Johnson are highly unlikely after Richard Sharp was forced to resign as BBC chairman over his role in helping the former prime minister secure a loan of 800,000.

An independent investigation into Mr Sharp has found he breached rules on public appointments by failing to declare his involvement in facilitating the loan for Mr Johnson, which was guaranteed by the latter’s cousin.

The report, led by Adam Heppinstall KC, found the arrangement, which came just as Mr Sharp was applying to become BBC chairman, an appointment made by the Prime Minister, could be seen as a conflict of interest.

The scandal shines a new spotlight on Mr Johnson’s time in Number 10, which has been littered with controversy throughout his more than two years in office.

And despite continued pressure from his supporters in the Conservative Party, MPs believe the latest Sharp case has finally put to bed any suggestion of the former prime minister returning.

A Tory backbench MP said: I think a Johnson return is highly unlikely due to the investigation. There is no kind of appetite for his return to the parliamentary party. Everybody is happy.

One of Mr Johnson’s close allies in government said I: There is no way he can return before the election. It would be madness.

Another Tory MP added, dryly: I really don’t think anyone cares about Boris Johnson anymore. Boris ceases to become relevant.

Rishi Sunak’s critics in the Conservative Party warn that a poor performance in next week’s local elections will give Mr Johnson a broader push to take control of the party and lead it to a general election.

The Conservative Democratic Organisation, which has been branded a right-wing Momentum, is holding a conference in Bournemouth next month in a bid to drum up support for a Johnson return.

Speakers for the event will be devout Johnsonites Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel.

A former cabinet minister and arch-Johnson critic called the rally a cult, adding: Johnson’s fans are still hoping a bad local election will bring him back. This is what the CDO conference that Cruddas organizes is about.

Mr Johnson is still awaiting a ruling from the House of Commons Privileges Committee on whether he deliberately misled Parliament over the party gate.

The committee’s results are not expected to be published before local elections, and if the panel of MPs recommends a suspension of more than 10 sitting days, it would pave the way for a by-election to be called in Mr Johnsons Uxbridge and West Ruislip. seat.