Zelensky was not supposed to talk to Xi Jinping. This conversation legitimizes China





Publicist Ion Cristoiu says that, in the logic of the stories so far, China is as guilty of the war in Ukraine as Russia is because it helps Moscow, and from this point of view Volodymyr Zelensky would not have had to talk on the phone with the Chinese. leader, Xi Jin Ping. Not only has Russia survived the sanctions, it is even doing well because China has helped it. The logical conclusion is this: China is as guilty of this war as Russia. Because I support him economically, I offer him moral support. in these conditions how to talk on the phone? It’s not about who called, how to talk? Not only was he talking on the phone, but he was actually thrilled. Consider that during World War II, Japan was not for a moment at war with the Soviet Union, but I did not hear that Stalin spoke to the Emperor of Japan. (…) So it is clear that when we have a multinational coalition against Russia, we also have a multinational coalition, of which China is also a part, favorable to Russia. This is the first strangeness: how did you speak, you even praised her, said the press officer on Friday evening, in the program Gndurile lui Cristoiu, of SMART TV. Ion Cristoiu says Wednesday’s phone conversation between Xi Jin Ping and Volodimir Zelensky represents a huge victory for China and offers an argument for European countries who want to have relations with Beijing, despite the American position towards the Chinese and the war in Ukraine . The fundamental problem was that Zelensky was not supposed to speak. This is a huge victory for China. Because the European states that will have relations with China will say yes, Zelenski has also spoken. In everything the EU states do, they are ruled by the star that is in Kyiv. What they said: since enemy number one, the one who resists the Russian invasion, is talking on the phone with one of the members of the military coalition… I don’t know who advised Zelensky to talking on the phone with Xi Jin Ping. There are two possibilities. It is clear that Zelenski was a kind of Antonescu and Hitler in relation to America. This does not come from America’s word. Or he got America’s approval, I don’t understand why. (…) It is possible that Zelenskiy spoke with Xi, despite some advice to the contrary from the United States. If I had been in Zelenski’s place, I would have done the same. There is also a third possibility, namely that the Americans agree, because at the moment there is an impasse in the war in Ukraine, a situation with no way out. In the history of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, we lose time, explained the publicist. Ion Cristoiu also says that if Zelenski had not spoken on the phone with Xi Jin Ping and the Ukrainians had launched a campaign to attack China, it would have been difficult for European leaders to do business with Beijing. I’m surprised this conversation wasn’t considered a big moment because it legitimizes China. She needed an argument. The argument for Macron, for Scholz to do business is: if Zelenski also spoke. This conversation was vital. Because if the Ukrainians launched a campaign against China that they are aggressors, it would be difficult to do business because public opinion would react, argued the publicist. Ion Cristoiu does not exclude that Zelenski’s discussion with Xi Jin Ping is a signal that the leader of Kiev has found a peacemaker in China, with which the Americans also agree, because this way they would break the impasse created during the war in Ukraine. The only way out is, also for the Americans, to find an arbitrator. I mean, let’s say aa:b, we can’t and we tell Zelenski to finish. Zelenski finally found an arbiter, a peacemaker. And America says: b, Zelensky has found. If Zelensky thinks he trusts China, let him go. this way they also come out, because they are in a quagmire, the publicist also said.

For the most important news of the day, transmitted in real time and presented at equidistant, give LIKE our facebook page!

Urmrete Mediafax on Instagram to see spectacular images and stories from around the world!

The content of the site www.mediafax.ro is intended exclusively for your information and personal use. It is forbidden to republish the content of this site without the agreement of MEDIAFAX. To obtain this agreement, please contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediafax.ro/stirile-zilei/ion-cristoiu-zelenski-nu-trebuia-sa-discute-cu-xi-jinping-aceasta-convorbire-legitimeaza-china-21836113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos