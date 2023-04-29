Prabowo Stories Jokowi Dating Results





Jakarta – Party General Secretary Gerindra Ahmad Muzani explained the results of the meeting between Ketum PKB Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin with Ketum Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. Muzani said Prabowo conveyed the results of his meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Pak Prabowo recounted some of the results of meetings with personalities including the President, Pak Muhaimin also met with a number of political party leaders and clerics, recounted all this in the kiai,” Muzani said at Prabowo’s residence. , Jalan Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (28/4/2023). He said the meeting between Prabowo and Cak Imin took a long time. In fact, he said, board members from PKB and Gerindra were waiting outside during the talks. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “The two Ketum of Gerindra and PKB talked for quite a long time, together we were all waiting outside. Waiting for the talks between Pak Prabowo and Pak Muhaimin,” Muzani said. “Pak Muhaimin felt that he was younger in terms of age, so he felt the need to visit those who were older, that’s why he came, entourage to Pak Prabowo’s residence in Kertanegara “, he added. According to Muzani, another discussion was related to the preparations for the 2024 elections. He said the discussion was friendly given that the two had not seen each other again after meeting in Ramadan. “My conversation did not go into depth, but from his second explanation, the conversation was quite intimate, quite relaxed, but also serious. From time to time, I joked and exchanged information about the 2 weeks that had passed. elapsed since Pak Prabowo and Pak Muhaimin met in the month of fasting at this place,” he said. Muzani stressed that PKB and Gerindra must be strong. According to him, the attitude of the two parties has not changed so far. “In conclusion, Gerindra and PKB must remain strong as we stated on August 13, 2022. Neither Pak Prabowo nor Pak Muhaimin have moved an inch from the intention of political cooperation in 2024,” he said. he adds. (water/shallow)

