PM Modi hails completion of Anji Khad Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the completion of India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s tweet informing about the completion of the bridge, the Prime Minister hailed the project. The Union Minister informed that the bridge was completed in 11 months and the total length of the cable strand used in the bridge is 653 km.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Vaishnaw said, “In 11 months, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge will be ready. Set of 96 cables! #AnjiKhadBridge PS: Total length of cable strands 653 km.

Earlier on Thursday, Union State Railways and Textiles Minister Darshana Jardosh visited the bridge and congratulated everyone associated with the project.

“The majestic Anji Khad Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir – India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. I visited the site of the bridge and congratulated everyone for successfully installing the 96 cables of the bridge in one time record 11 months,” Minister Jardosh shared on Twitter.

She added: “This asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge crosses the deep gorges of the Anji River, a tributary of the Chenab River. The bridge connects the T2 tunnel on the Katra side and the T3 tunnel on the Reasi side and is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line project.

Minister Jardosh also added that the Prime Minister’s vision was to make India’s railways the best in the world and that the country’s engineers have conquered the invincible.

“PM @narendramodi ji’s vision has been to make India’s railways the best in the world. Overcoming geographical and climatic challenges, our Railway Engineers and Officers have conquered the invincible. #NayeBharatKiNayiRail,” she said .