In New York, Canada’s Trudeau lashes out at Trump in a low voice





WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was worried about the future of U.S. democracy, delivering a veiled blow to former U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to New York.

“You are the greatest democracy in the world,” Trudeau told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. “Right now it’s not just being taken for granted by so many citizens, it’s actually being devalued.”

Canada’s Liberal prime minister did not refer to Trump by name, but harshly criticized the policies and practices closely associated with the former president, from isolationism to voter anger.

In 2021, Trudeau accused Trump of inciting his supporters to carry out the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

On Friday, he said similar forces were at work in Canada and other democracies, with people believing the system was rigged and politicians exploiting that anger and anxiety aimed at government and democratic institutions.

“Because amplifying anger is a very effective short-term mobilization policy, a strategy for politics,” Trudeau said. “The hardest challenge is figuring out how to roll up your sleeves and solve it.”

Trudeau praised President Joe Biden, the Democrat who defeated Trump in 2020, for working to address the economic and other factors behind the political unrest that marked his predecessor’s tenure.

Trump, a businessman turned reality TV host, left behind a more polarized United States when he left the White House in January 2021, with the economy badly damaged and political violence on the rise after his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Abroad, Trump has often invoked his “America First” agenda by dismantling or disrupting multilateral pacts, which alienated allies and raised distrust of Washington’s promises.

Trudeau acknowledged that people have been left behind in the economic boom that followed the global free trade pacts. He stressed that it was the responsibility of politicians to sort this out, “not to burn it all down to attack our institutions for being protectionist isolationists, nativists”.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Josie Kao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-canadas-trudeau-takes-veiled-swipe-trump-2023-04-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos