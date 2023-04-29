42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo to discuss ASEAN Vision 2045





Jakarta, InfoPublik – ASEAN leaders will focus on discussing internal issues, as well as important issues of the region during the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held from May 9-11, 2023, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara. This was conveyed by Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) Spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in a written statement on Friday (4/28/2023). Faizasyah said several issues that will be discussed at the 42nd ASEAN Summit include strengthening ASEAN institutions, drafting ASEAN’s post-2025 vision and developments in Myanmar. Afterwards, he also discussed post-pandemic economic recovery, strengthening the health architecture in the region, as well as other important issues in the region and outside the region, Faizasyah said. The 42nd ASEAN Summit will bring together Heads of State/Heads of Government of ASEAN countries, including East Timor as the 11th ASEAN member country with observer status according to the outcome of the 40th and 41st summits in Cambodia. The ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo is the first of two summits under ASEAN Indonesia’s chairmanship in 2023. The 43rd ASEAN Summit will be held in Jakarta in September 2023 and will focus on discussing developments and strengthening ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners. Earlier, after attending a closed-door meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding preparations for the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said there would be eight meetings in Labuan Bajo. There have been eight meetings in two days of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, in which the president will chair 7 of the 8 meetings, the foreign minister said on Thursday (4/27/2023). The meeting that will be chaired by President Joko Widodo later in the Summit is the plenary session; meeting with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN Youth, ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and the High-Level Working Group on the Post- ASEAN Community 2025 (HLTF-ACV); summit retreat session; and the 15th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Summit (IMT-GT). Another meeting, namely the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) will be chaired on a rotating basis by the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The 42nd ASEAN Summit is also expected to produce a number of documents, including the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on Strengthening ASEAN Institutions, ASEAN Post-2025 Vision, Handling Trafficking Crimes (TPPO), protection of migrant workers and their families in times of crisis, health, the electric vehicle ecosystem and the development of ASEAN village networks. The ASEAN Leaders will also respond to the President’s Invitation to the Sunset and Welcome Dinner on May 10, 2023. The Spouse Program will also be prepared as a series of programs for the ASEAN Leaders’ Assistants. In addition, a side event in the form of a popular festival organized by the Ministry of BUMN and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will also take place from 9 to 13 May 2023, which includes various showcases of local MSME products , beach cleanups, and cultural performances. The implementation of the 42nd ASEAN Summit will be a good opportunity to promote this super priority tourist destination in eastern Indonesia to both the public in the region and around the world. It is also hoped that the meeting will help boost the tourism industry in Labuan Bajo, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) Teuku Faizasyah. Photo: kemlu.go.id

