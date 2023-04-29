Politics
redoubles attacks against the Ukrainian counter-offensive
The problem with advocating peace at all costs is that warlords tend to put you down whenever they can. The President of Brazil, Lula Ignatius da Silvawas in Spain this week to advocate a so-called negotiation which would essentially consist of the cesin of Ukrainian territory in exchange for the cessation of hostilities by Russia. Something will have to give Ukraine, Lula said days before Putin ordered the bombing of a residential building, killing at least 23 civilians.
Lula’s words were already answered at the time by the Spanish president Pedro Sanchez and, above all, by the Head of State, King Philip VIwho vigorously defended Ukrainian autonomy.
In any case, the idea of a peace plan that involves negotiation – enormous, vagueness – does not even come from Lula, but from Xi Jinping. Or rather directly from all Kremlin allies since day one of the war. China wants to present itself as a mediator because, in this way, it consolidates its position as the leader of multilateralism. The problem is that he has no one to mediate between because no one is paying attention to him..
[La tctica de la Ucrania ocupada: envenenan a 20 soldados rusos en Melitpol y van 500 bajas]
Lula and Xi met last week, that is, just before the Brazilian president’s visit to Spain. The alliance between the two countries was already strong even during the Bolsonaro era, but the return to power of the Workers’ Party has made it even stronger.
The two are alternately Putin’s business allies in the BRICS treaty which also includes India and South Africa. To this must be added the traditional and even personal ties between Putin and Xi. Throughout the conflict, China has refused to explicitly condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, although it has also denied Russia any military aid.
This happy medium, this being and not being, this willingness, as we have said, to present himself as a reliable intermediary, led Xi Jinping to call this week Volodymyr Zelenskyis supposed to explain his peace plan.
We don’t know too much about the content of the call and, of course, it served no truce, but we do know that Ukraine celebrated it with great fanfare, posting posts on social media celebrating the simple fact that it was possible to speak with Xi., that is to say, for a moment, Xi puts himself in his place and leaves Putin’s.
[Rusia lanza una ola de ataques con 23 muertos y Kiev dice estar lista para la contraofensiva]
Putin’s anger
By force, this call must have set fire to Moscow. Not just the call, but China’s stance since Putin’s visit last month, which left so much love between the two leaders. Russia was probably counting on Xi to change its negotiated peace policy and decide to do with his country what NATO and the European Union are doing with Ukraine, which is to arm it to the teeth. .
It was not so. China still does not send weapons to Russia and Russia is running out of time and ammunition. Even in the speech, it seems that Beijing is hardening its position: last Monday, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations was very harsh with the attempt to Sergei Lavrov to justify the invasion of a sovereign country as the supposed fulfillment of the UN’s founding mandate.
China will not allow such interpretationsreplied the diplomat, leaving Lavrov and Russia alone among the great world powers.
Since loneliness is a bad thing, there are those who manage it better and those who manage it worse. Putin is one of the latter. The bombardment of Uman, four hundred kilometers from the front, shows their state of nervousness and indignation. It delegitimizes its alleged allies and specifies that Russia understands only the destruction of the enemy, without intermediate points.
If Xi wants to get on the train, he’s on time. Otherwise, he will see. He has his army divided into a thousand factions – those of Gerasimov, Shoig, Kadyrov, Prigozhin, those of the various private armies which function somehow at the front – and apparently he also wants to divide his own allies. That doesn’t seem like the most sensible strategy.
the counter-offensive
And it is that apart from diplomacy, Russia has reason to worry. While eyes are still on Bakhmut because it’s been like this for a few months – there’s no news compared to Friday, that is, Russia is still moving forward, albeit more slowly, the Ukrainians continue their scorched earth policy and the road that connects the city with Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar remains under local control despite their shortage of ammunition -, Ukraine continues to prepare a counter-offensive which seems to have as its scene the area south of the Dniper river, specifically the occupied areas of Jersn and Zaporiyia.
If on Thursday NATO assured that 98% of the combat vehicles promised by the Alliance were already in Ukraine, this Friday we learn that the Leopards sent by Spain are already in Poland, ready to cross the border. Soon Ukraine will have the best material available trying to reclaim what is rightfully his.
We have already seen the first skirmishes in Oleshki, Tokmak and Nova Kajovka, but the logic is that Ukraine is waiting for the arrival of Western weapons to better organize its offensive.
In this sense, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Alexei Reznikovdeclared this Friday to the agency Reutersthat as soon as God and the weather permit, and our officers decide, we will start the attackreferring to the tanks that are on their way as an iron fist that will tip the scales in their favor.
Since the beginning of the conflict, The West showed some fear of what a cornered Putin might do. It seems that little by little he is losing his fear, with the exceptions mentioned. The proliferation of private armies, internal strife, and alienation from allies do not bode well for defeat in their special military operation. Putin knows it. Hurry up.
