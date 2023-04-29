Mike Pence testifies before jury in Donald Trump investigation





Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the National Review Institute’s 2023 Ideas Summit on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. AFP

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before the grand jury in the special counsel’s case against former U.S. President Donald Trump for sabotaging the 2020 election results and the Capitol Hill incident of Jan. 6, NBC reported citing sources.

Pence’s testimony is of great importance as he was then President of the Senate and could provide more details about what Trump was thinking that led to the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

In his memoirs and a detailed article published in the Wall Street Journal, he wrote about his interactions with the former president, although some details were unclear.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens to former US President Donald Trump speak during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP/File

Pence, 63, split from Trump during the Jan. 6 riots.

The investigative team led by Special Counsel Jack Smith is focused on Trump’s attempts to thwart election ratification results.

The former vice president arrived with tight security at the federal courthouse in Washington.

In March, a federal judge ordered Mike Pence to testify in court by subpoena.

Trump, 76, in order to prevent Pence from testifying, invoked special privilege but failed to block the testimony. Trump’s appeal was denied Wednesday by a federal appeals court.

While discussing his former vice president’s testimony, Trump told NBC News, “I don’t know what he said, but I have great faith in him.”

Pence testified in court in which members of the Proud Boys, the far-right group Donald Trump ordered to stand by ahead of the 2020 election, were also awaiting a jury decision in their sedition case.

In closing arguments, attorney for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said the feds were trying to make Tarrio a “scapegoat” for Trump, whom he blamed for the attack on the Capitol. .

While responding to a subpoena and his insistence not to testify, Pence’s team argued he was protected by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which specifies that lawmakers cannot be compelled. to testify about legislative activity.

His team said the clause should apply to him because he was acting in his role as president of the Senate when Jan. 6 unfolded.

However, in a ruling, the federal judge said despite the clause, “it does not preclude him from testifying about alleged illegal conduct by Trump.”

Last month, Pence claimed he had nothing to hide.

He continued: “I believe that we did our duty that day under the Constitution of the United States, and in that regard I thought it important that we again hold to that constitutional principle.”

He also noted, “But we are currently discussing with our lawyers the right course of action.”

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to void the election,” Pence said at the Gridiron dinner for politicians and reporters in March.

“And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” he added.

