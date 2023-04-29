Politics
BBC chief Richard Sharp is just Johnson’s latest victim – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
Expressed by artificial intelligence.
LONDON Stay away from Boris Johnson. Your reputation could depend on it.
Richard Sharp, who resigned as BBC chairman on Friday after a damaging report about his links to the former prime minister, is just the latest in a long line of figures who have suffered a disastrous blow after personal relationship with Johnson.
In response to Sharp’s exit, a well-placed government official sighed that they didn’t know anyone who had worked with Sharp at the BBC who thought he hadn’t been a “good chairman”.
“But Boris harms everyone,” they added emphatically.
Here’s POLITICO’s guide to some of the other memorable victims of Johnson’s relationship.
The Former Prime Ministers Club
Johnson’s unbridled ambition and ability to stir up trouble effectively ended the premierships of two of his Tory predecessors.
Johnson’s decision to support the Brexit side in the 2016 referendum proved crucial to the final result, forcing his former rival from Estonia David Cameron on #10.
After Johnson botched the resulting leadership contest (with a little help from his old nemesis Michael Gove), Therese May made him its foreign secretary in 2016. But Johnson then pressured May’s troubled No 10 operation by resigning from his Brexit deal and leading a ‘Chuck Checkers’ rebellion from the benches.
He finally got his hands on the crown when May resigned a year later, unable to push his Brexit deal through his mutinous MPs.
Chiefs of Staff
Dominique Cummings fled Johnson’s Downing Street operation after just over a year, with both men’s reputations in tatters.
Johnson’s next time at No. 10 was marked by repeated promises of an adult draft. But they never seemed to have much luck. After a predictably chaotic period, the former Treasury official Dan Rosenfield was meant to bring calm to Johnson’s fractured Downing Street operation and was touted as a pair of safe hands.
Fast forward a little over a year (and days after a highly respected political boss quit Johnson), and Rosenfield was out amid a series of brutal briefings against him. Suffice to say, Johnson’s drama didn’t really cool off from there.
From tangerines to plums
Senior officials were also not immune to Johnson’s apparent curse. A respected Cabinet Secretary at the time Johnson took office, Marc Sedwill promptly resigned in September 2020 after a murderous stint at the top during which he clashed with Johnson’s overtly political operation in Downing Street.
Johnson replaced it with Case Simon until then a well-known figure in the establishment who quickly found himself literally in the room as the Partygate scandal unfolded.
“I hate that man, he’s a worm,” an official recently told POLITICO, suggesting that Case isn’t, uh, universally adored among the base these days.
And do not forget Martin Reynolds. Johnson’s principal private secretary quit government last year after a “bring your own alcohol” invitation he sent to staff ahead of a government rally under tough coronavirus restrictions. A beloved public servant would find himself forever branded “Party Marty.”
Curse of the ex-newspapers
Many high-profile journalists and communications professionals have been drawn into Johnson’s orbit…only to see their reputations take a brutal hit.
tv star Allegra Stratton was recruited by Johnson to become the public face of his government, leading a new series of never-launched Downing Street televised press briefings.
Stratton instead became the public face of…Partygate, resigning in tears after leaked video showed her and other aides laughing at how they would handle a question about a rule-breaking party of the coronavirus. It was a difficult step in a career that had seen Stratton serve as a TV reporter for BBC Newsnight and ITV News, an accomplished senior adviser to Rishi Sunak and a spokesperson for the COP26 climate summit.
Two other ex-journalists recruited by Johnson, well-regarded Daily Mail hacks Jack Doyle And James Slack, has also become closely linked to the Partygate scandal. Both left the government soon after. And the former BBC man Guto Harri had a predictably short and bumpy stint in rotation’s best job at No. 10 before Johnson’s government finally imploded.
Watchdogs off the hook
The ethics watchdogs also had a funny habit of coming a reframe around Johnson, it’s unclear why that would be.
Alex Allana senior civil servant, was appointed Independent Advisor to the Prime Minister on Ministerial Standards by David Cameron in 2011. He would serve as ethics adviser for the remainder of Cameron’s term and the entirety of Theresa May’s reign.
But he only survived 16 months under Johnson, resigning after Johnson refused to implement his findings of a clear breach of ministerial code by a senior minister.
Christopher Geidtanother adornment of the constitution as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II for a decade, fared little better when he replaced Allan.
His report on Johnson’s controversial Downing Street refurbishment found the Prime Minister did not break cabinet code, but Labor MP Chris Bryant suggested Allan’s reputation was “tarnished” by the affair.
Geidt would later resign with an outburst at Johnson over his handling of steel rates, in a move considered honorable and longstanding.
The wallpaper designer
No one saw it coming. But even Johnson’s dear wallpaper designer, Lulu Lytle, found herself sucked into his vortex of chaos amid scandalous stories about how he had funded the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. She even appeared at a Partygate event, for good measure.
I don’t know Zaghari-Ratcliffe
This one isn’t funny at all. Through no fault of his own, I don’t know Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces the dire consequences of Johnson’s lack of care with words.
The dual Iranian-British citizen and mother was arrested on a trip to Iran and imprisoned for five years for plotting against the regime.
When, during a parliamentary toast in 2017, then Foreign Secretary Johnson told MPs she was “teaching people journalism” in the Middle Eastern country, Zaghari- Ratcliffe found herself facing new charges of “propaganda against the regime”.
Upon his eventual release last year, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family let johnson know that this error had taken its toll.
The great man himself
POLITICO is far too chic to enter the colorful personal life of Johnson, uh, and all the people who may have felt somewhat let down by him along the way. There is certainly a name or two from his past you can add here.
But there are many in Westminster who believe the latest and greatest casualty of Johnson’s style is… Boris Johnson himself. Despite an all-powerful majority of 80 seats, his administration finally crumbled after a series of ridiculous personal scandals last year. Really, no one is immune.
Note: This list is updated…probably forever.
Emilio Casalicchio contributed reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnson-bbc-chief-richard-sharp-resignation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s president appears in public after apparently being ill since Tuesday
- BBC chief Richard Sharp is just Johnson’s latest victim – POLITICO
- COMIC RELIEF RETREATS: Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream) | News, Sports, Jobs
- Banish the boring migraine lifestyle
- An investigation is sought against Imran, the former ISI chief for helping militants resettle in Pak
- Mike Pence testifies before jury in Donald Trump investigation
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- It was a terrible burden
- Cal Poly falls to UC San Diego, 5-1, in Big West Series Opener
- The Karl Lagerfeld looks that defined a career and remade fashion
- See what the student did after the bus driver’s scary moment
- VDH: COVID cases, deaths down