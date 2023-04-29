Trump hugs January 6 protester Micki Larson-Olson. Cool stuff!





Earlier this week, I argued that it seems pretty clear what the outcome of the 2024 presidential race is likely to be: while Biden is not exceptionally popular, he will gain a few points over Donald Trump, as Trump is at both highly likely to be the Republican Nominee and highly unlikely to convince swing voters who have already rejected him in 2020 (and, indeed, 2022) to vote for him this time around.

On Friday, two stories pointed out that this take was wise and fair. The first, in Jewish Insider, cites a number of Republican donors who don’t want Trump as their party’s nominee. But he quotes only one Republican about how someone other than Trump could win that nomination instead:

Based on my circle of friends and my informal investigation, said Jon Tucker, a GOP activist in Pittsburgh, there is just a fervent hope and prayer that somehow, Trump steps aside and allows other candidates to return.

Pray. We’ve heard that one before! And it doesn’t work, which makes sense. God has made it clear, at this point, that he/she is not going to help us with the Trump mess. We get in, we get out. It’s not my problem, God said, returning his attention to the NBA playoffs.

Trump’s lawyer did him a disservice on Thursday The trial of E. Jean Carroll Contains a Remarkable Piece of Evidence In fact, Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis is truly disturbing.

The second story is about someone who seems to have a lot of thoughts about Jewish insiders, if you understand our drift: Micki Larson-Olson, a convicted Jan. 6 participant whom Trump met (and kissed) at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, after holding a rally there on Thursday. (Larson-Olson was found guilty of resisting police efforts to clear the Capitol grounds.) Hang in there, the former president told her as he signed his backpack and posed for a photo with her. . You’ve been through too much. You’re going to end up being happy, he said, possibly hinting at his intention to pardon convicted Capitol rioters if he becomes president again.

NBCs Vaughn Hillyard had previously spoken to Larson-Olson and noted on Twitter that she had some interesting insights. Among them:

Members of Congress who voted to certify the 2020 elections (more than 300 of them) should be executed as traitors by military tribunals.

Trump is the real president.

Joe Biden is actually someone wearing a mask (or multiple people in one version of this theory, more than one actor portrays Biden, and one of them is Jim Carrey).

The United States has been under Admiralty Law since 1871 (this is also a known thing in far-right circles, and it’s based in part on some American flags having gold tasseled fringe).

So here is. Not the sort of thing the suburban independent voter likes to see.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/04/trump-hugs-jan-6-protester.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos