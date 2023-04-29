Speaks only if the assembly is dissolved: Imran





PTI President Imran Khan speaking via media link on December 14, 2023. Screen capture from Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Just a day after government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf put aside bitterness to finally hold talks, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry not to speak only if the government wanted to dissolve the assembly immediately and organize elections.

In a brief informal chat with reporters here on the occasion of his appearance before the High Court in Islamabad, Imran pointed out that if the elections were not held even on May 14, the Constitution would be torn up.

We have always accepted the decisions of the Supreme Court and we respect the Constitution. There is no comparison between the PDM and us, he says. I have said since day one that I can negotiate the date of the elections.

Attended by PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry, who are the three-member party committee that started talks with the government in parliament on Thursday and were due to hold further talks on Friday afternoon, Imran said that If he was talking about both if they were talking about the same September-October election again, there was no need for talks.

President of PTI said Dirty Harry tried to kill me twice, if I am talking about Dirty Harry then charges are filed against me.

Earlier, when he arrived in court, reporters bombarded the PTI chief with questions like negotiating with thieves, but he parried all those questions and walked into the office without answering any of them.

However, later in a casual conversation, Imran said: We follow the law, they (leaders) break the law. The negotiations are conducted by the same people but they and we are not the same; they do not respect the Constitution. Referring to the current government, Imran alleged that they had abolished the Constitution while we were following the Constitution and Supreme Court rulings. Thanks to General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa, who imposed them on us, Bajwa himself says that Imran Khan is dangerous, the PTI Chairman remarked.

Referring to the date given by the Supreme Court for the elections in Punjab, the PTI President said that if the date of May 14 passes, the Constitution will be torn up.

On recent reports regarding the settlement of Kashmir issues, he said that he knew much more than that, but that it was a matter of national security and he did not want to make international news, which which could harm the country.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar wrote on his Twitter account: What is the real reason why the 13-party governing alliance did not donate money for the Punjab and Khyber elections? Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the real reason why the government did not give 21 billion rupees for the holding of the elections is that the PDM is facing a severe shortage of votes and not marks. The government says there is no 21 billion rupees to organize elections while the truth about the PDM claims is being told by the government figures themselves. During the first eight months of the current financial year, the government approved expenditure of Rs 515 billion which was not included in the budget. Of these Rs 515 billion, Rs 349 billion has been modified and Rs 166 billion is included as an additional subsidy, he claimed.

Thus, it has been proven that the real problem for the ruling coalition is lack of votes and not ratings, he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Friday secured provisional bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in case of inciting mutiny against 0.1 bail million rupees with the instruction to be part of the investigation.

The IHC ordered the former prime minister to ensure his appearance in all proceedings. The IHC also requested submissions on whether only the IHC could grant permanent bail to Imran Khan. In this regard, the court gave formal notice to the police and the Federation to submit their response by May 3.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s attorneys Salman Safdar and Faisal Chaudhary told the court that the Registrar’s Office had several objections.

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon said Islamabad Katcheri is transferred to the Judicial Complex and as soon as a petition is filed, it will be set for hearing. IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq noted that the petitioner, being a resident of Pakistan, was entitled to bail.

PTI leader Imran Khan has reached the IHC to seek bail in a case involving allegations against senior officials in state institutions and incitement to mutiny. On April 6, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a magistrate, filed an FIR at the city’s Ramna police station against Imran for spreading hatred between institutions and the public and for attempting to cause unforgivable damage to institutions and society. their senior officials.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been charged with multiple offenses in an FIR filed against him under sections 138, 500 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The FIR alleged that during a speech from Zaman Park Lahore on March 19, which was broadcast on a private television channel, Imran made various allegations against a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer and committed defamation.

He also mentioned other speeches given by Imran on October 28 and 29 and November 4 and 11, 2022, in which he allegedly used language inappropriate for the ISI and army officials, threatened the families of officers superiors and provoked extremists, putting the life of a family of senior officers in danger.

The plaintiff further alleged that Imran’s statements damaged the reputation of the military and led foreign agencies to take advantage of the situation, attack Imran and attempt to drive a wedge between the public and the military. . The FIR claimed that the purpose of Imrans’ speeches was to conspire for soldiers to revolt against their oath and their officers, using Twitter and other social media platforms for this purpose.

Furthermore, the FIR alleged that through his speeches, the former prime minister tried to create an atmosphere among senior army officers and other soldiers where they would not listen to orders from their officers.

