Saturday News: “Why did Xi Jinping suddenly call Zelensky?” ; “Samuel Alito, filled with rage, bewildered his fairness is in question”; “House Republicans walk the plank”; ‘Elaine Luria: Pence shouldn’t just comply with the law because it’s required’

by Lowell
Here are some international, national and Virginia news headlines, political and otherwise, for Saturday, April 29.
- A more climate-resistant coffee is growing in Africa
- Can a 50-year-old treaty still protect the world against the changing threat of biological weapons?
- Russia’s combative negotiating style to test US in detainee talks
- Ukraine signals that the counteroffensive is near: what to know about the fight ahead
- One of Putin’s biggest mistakes is finally catching up with him (“Rapid corruption has been exploited and encouraged by Putin for years, but now his critics and military opponents can use it against him.”)
- Fire at Crimean fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
- Europe takes tougher stance on China to bolster US policy
- Charts show how India’s population exploded to overtake that of China
- Women’s rights at stake as India’s population overtakes China’s
- Why did Xi Jinping suddenly call Zelensky? “If Ukraine crosses the lines and looks set to ‘win’ by any reasonable definition of the term, then Putin’s power could crumble and, sometime before that, Xi could face his own challenge. to switch sides or double down to break his own isolation. This is Putin and Xi’s most dreadful nightmare, and it partly explains why Xi is trying to end the war before it embarks on his next uncertain step. The problem is that he may have come too late.”
- Millions trapped or fleeing as Sudan ceasefire unravels
- US begins ground evacuation of US civilians from Sudan
- Can Charles be silent as king? (“As Prince of Wales, Charles was always ready to give an opinion. Now, with his coronation at hand, his job is to have none.”)
- As fentanyl crisis deepens, US-Mexico divide deepens
- Why millions of people could lose their Medicaid coverage in the coming months
- House Republicans walk the plank (“The House GOP debt plan has signed up 217 House Republicans in favor of tearing down popular government services that benefit their constituents.”)
- Kevin McCarthy is not good at this
- FDIC prepares to place First Republic in receivership
- Private Equity Dumps America and Gets Away
- Samuel Alito and John Roberts show why support for the Supreme Court is fading
- Rage-filled Samuel Alito baffled his fairness is in question
- Jane Roberts, married to Chief Justice John Roberts, received $10.3 million in commissions from elite law firms, whistleblower documents show (This court is completely corrupt.)
- Samuel Alito says leaked abortion plan made Tory judges targets of assassination the moment it happened
- Alito Says Dobbs Leaker Wasn’t a Conservative, But Won’t Name Names (All right.)
- John Roberts’ polite disdain finds a target
- Congress Holds the Abortion Hearing We’ve Been Waiting For (“It contained compelling and harrowing testimony about the consequences of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.”)
- Vulnerable House Republicans brace to fend off attacks on debt ceiling vote (They should all lose just for that!)
- Inside Bidens’ beleaguered climate agenda. Analysts say the fight is far from over (“Senate Republicans, aided by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, voted to repeal the Bidens clean truck rule, the latest attack on federal regulations intended to combat global warming.”)
- Mike Pence has finally testified before the grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to void the 2020 election (“The former vice president told the press that he would ‘tell the truth’ during his testimony, which is probably very bad news for Donald Trump.”)
- More than half of registered voters say political attacks on trans kids and families are a major problem: poll
- No one can say that all politicians are the same (“The issues in 2024 couldn’t be clearer.”)
- A rape case puts Trump in legal danger. Politically, he is prosperous.
- Trump could definitely beat Biden (If that happens, our democracy is over.)
- Trump’s Absurd Letter to Congress Attacking DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago Case Shows He Has No Defense
- Mainstream media ignore Christian nationalism behind drive to destroy federal public service
- How McConnell is trying to lead Trump before 2024
- Republicans Tucker Carlson Dissed Insists Fox Host Wasn’t Really That Important (“As Trump and his closest allies mourn the loss of the Carlsons Fox show, Republicans with more traditionally conservative views on foreign policy downplay the significance of his ousting.”)
- Producer fired from Tucker Carlson: Misogyny and bullying flow from above
- Fox News played, but Tucker can still tear down the house
- Tucker Carlson is out of Fox News, but stays on Fox Nation
- Twitter co-founder Dorsey Rues Musk Deal: It all went south
- I’m sorry to be the one who reminds you of Ronald DeSantis’ Guantanamo record
- Ron DeSantis at Guantnamo: How questions about his past haunt the governor of Florida
Florida school superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose his job (Fascism.)
- Florida book banning spree targets Nora Roberts, and she’s not happy
- DeSantis can run for president and remain governor, Florida lawmakers decide
- Florida Legislature works for Ron DeSantis presidential campaign
- ‘I think he’s got some issues’: Growing number of donors and Ron DeSantis allies hope for upheaval
- DeSantis’ allies go to war against an unlikely foe: Nikki Haley
- Nikki Haley’s dilemma is also the problem for Republicans (“If the former ambassador is struggling to find a position that appeals to both anti-abortion supporters and mainstream voters, so are her GOP rivals.”)
- North Carolina Supreme Court paves way for partisan gerrymandering
- Montana lawmaker suggests she’d rather her daughter die by suicide than transition (Someone like that should NOT be a parent.)
- Zephyr working from a bench outside the house floor; while its committee meetings canceled
- Montana governor signs law banning transgender care for minors
- Why Steve Bannon and Alex Jones love Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Because RFK Jr. is also a freak?)
- N. Carolina Justices Hand GOP Big Wins With Election Decisions (the right-wing “militant judges”)
- Farm commissioner Sid Miller doubles down on transphobic dress code
- Georgias Kemp walks away from Trump, but state GOP won’t budge
- Colorado governor signs four gun bills in historic change to state gun regulations
- Warner and Kaine Join Colleagues to Introduce Legislation to Improve Community Safety and Access to Banking Services for Legal Cannabis Businesses
- ‘That starts the game’: Senator Kaine reacts to rising debt ceiling and mortgage rates
- Senator Tim Kaine meets with Sudanese American families in Richmond amid deadly conflict
- Senator Kaine to lead legislative efforts for cheaper child care
- DCCC: Representative Jen Kiggans (R-VA02) is putting thousands of Virginia jobs and livelihoods at risk to please fellow GOP extremists (“Kiggans voting to pass this disastrous GOP plan made it clear to every Virginian of her district that she is a real and dangerous threat to their jobs, families, health and safety”)
- Elaine Luria: Pence shouldn’t just comply with the law because it’s mandatory
- Youngkin accepts a $100,000 donation from a man accused of being an unregistered foreign agent for the Chinese government (Youngkin “has no trouble getting close to the Chinese Communist Party and its foreign agents, if that’s the helps to seek wealth and power)
- The Virginia NAACP is calling for the resignation of Martin D. Brown, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“We will not remain silent as this administration dismantles the progress made in achieving equity and making advancing civil rights.)
- Black Virginia lawmakers and the NAACP demand the ouster of diversity chief Youngkins
- Governor Youngkin, did you hear? Virginians love RGGI!
- VEA: Youngkin cannot send funds for lab schools to private schools
- Williams: Hail Fort Gregg-Adams, a name we can all embrace
- Richmond Mayor Stoney backs Aird against Morrissey in Senate primary
- Schapiro: Abortion key to pivotal Henrico Senate election
- Some of Southwest Virginia’s tech hub ideas don’t meet the requirements
- Crusade claims voting rights over Richmond casino
- Norfolk dedicates a monument to the end of Massive Resistance
- DC Region Forecast: Drying Today Before More Rain Sunday