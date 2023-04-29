Donald Trump new nickname for Joe Biden; ‘Crooked Hillary’ Retires, Reveals Crooked Joe Biden





Former President Trump has called ‘Crooked Joe Biden’ a ‘threat to democracy’, vowing to ‘crush’ him at the polls in November 2024 and ‘settle our unfinished business’.

Trump held a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, welcoming a crowd of nearly 2,000 and touting more than 50 endorsements from Granite State officials, while reacting to the campaign announcement of pre-recorded re-election of Biden.

“Joe Biden has officially announced that he will seek four more disastrous years in the White House,” Trump said, vowing to “save America” ​​from another four years of “disastrous” Democratic policies.

Trump, who currently leads the 2024 Republican presidential primary by more than 30 points in a number of new polls this week, including the latest Fox News poll, moved to make a “major announcement.”

“I’m going to take down the ‘twisted’ name of Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “And I’m going to give him a new name – I don’t know, like maybe beautiful Hillary or beautiful Hillary – but I’m going to take the name ‘Crooked’ out so we can use Joe Biden’s name, because he’ll be now known as Crooked Joe Biden.”

President Joe Biden officially launches the 2024 presidential campaign

President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday that he is running for office, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job.”

Trump joked that Clinton was “celebrating somewhere” the removal of his 2016 nickname for her, and added that there had “never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest.” than Joe Biden.”

“And the press absolutely refuses to report it,” Trump said, criticizing Biden for appearing to use a cheat sheet during a White House press conference on Wednesday afternoon showing a reporter’s name and a question. pre-planned.

Trump, pointing to Biden’s re-election campaign announcement and his comments that “MAGA poses a threat to democracy,” stressed that “there is no threat there.”

“No,” Trump said. “It’s Biden who poses a threat to democracy because he’s grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he’s doing and basically he has no idea, and that’s a really bad position in which to place our country.”

He added: “Our country is in a very, very dangerous position right now. Very, very dangerous.”

Trump said the United States is a “seriously declining” nation that has “lost its way”.

“We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again,” Trump said. “We can do it. It’s not too late.”

“He wants to finish the job of destroying our country,” Trump said. “But on that he’s actually very close – he’s very close to finishing the job.”

He added: “We’re going to beat them at the polls and we’re going to settle our unfinished business. It’s unfinished.”

Trump also said he was the “only candidate” who can “prevent World War III”, promising to settle the “horrible” war between Russia and Ukraine “before I even get to the Oval Office, shortly long after winning the presidency”.

Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping would not invade Taiwan under a Trump presidency.

“I was the only president in decades who didn’t start a war,” Trump said. “You know, everyone was like, ‘oh, he’s going to start a war’ because I had this personality to start a war, remember that?”

He added, “I used my personality so we didn’t have to have wars,” Trump said. “And I’ve come out of wars, including eliminating ISIS.”

The crowd erupted in chanting “we love Trump”.

“I love you too,” he said. “That’s why I’m doing this. I’ve had a great life. I didn’t have to go through grand juries every time I flew over a state – if I flew over a state run by Democrats, they sent me a grand jury subpoena. These people are sick – they weaponize this stuff.

Trump’s campaign event was one of the first since he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents in the Manhattan District Attorney’s years-long investigation, Alvin Bragg.

The latest Fox News poll, released late Wednesday, has Trump leading the Republican presidential primary field with 53% support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was at 21%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 6%, former Ambassador. Nikki Haley at 4%, Vivek Ramaswamy at 3% and Senator Tim Scott and former Rep. Liz Cheney at 2% each. Greg Abbott, Chris Christie, Larry Elder, Chris Sununu and Glenn Youngkin collect 1% each. Asa Hutchinson, Kristi Noem and Francis Suarez get less than 1%.

Trump used his speech to lay out a number of his proposed policies — including restoring the economy, securing the border, China’s accountability for COVID, upholding the Second Amendment, “restoring” the freedom of speech, excluding “men from women’s sports, and banning “child genital mutilation in all 50 states,” among other topics.

“This is what we must do to save our country from destruction,” Trump said. “2024 is the final battle.”

He added: “If we don’t take power, we won’t have a country.”

