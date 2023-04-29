Sharif brothers not allowing Punjab elections out of self-interest: Imran Khan





LAHORE: Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Sharif brothers have ruled Punjab for 35 years.

Addressing the workers, Imran Khan said the Sharif brothers do not allow elections for their personal interests, if the order of the Supreme Court is not complied with, the nation is ready to protest.

Khan said that now it is said that the assembly cannot be dissolved before the budget, he asks what should be done in the budget. “They want the London plan implemented first,” he said.

He said, “Tomorrow is an important day for us, the negotiations will be known, tomorrow I will have a long talk with the workers, and after the negotiations I will give a plan for the future.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have been in power in Punjab for 35 years. According to the former IG’s report, the Sharif brothers recruited criminals into the police. It is suggested that Nawaz Sharif be recalled and we both appoint Pay ECL.

Imran Khan said he must try to run away, that no one should be allowed out until the election if they violate the Supreme Court and the Constitution then the nation will rise up. “The Supreme Court order was not followed. So we will demonstrate peacefully,” he said.

He said the people of Punjab have the right to vote for whoever they want to rule, these people don’t allow election for their self interest, they tried to kill me, 7 to 8 people are involved, and these people don’t care about inflation in the country.

Imran Khan said all these people are out of Pakistan, these people don’t want to hold elections to save their NRO, the nation will have to stand with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and these nations will bow down to the oppression.

The PTI President said Pakistan’s problem is not justice, in free societies the police also operate according to law. “When I went to Islamabad, my house was attacked. This does not happen in any free society. They took it back,” he said.

Imran Khan said Islamabad IG is going to be punished in fraud case, Shehbaz Sharif deliberately brought in an IG that would hurt. “This can only happen in slave societies, in free societies, the caretaker government,” he added.

He said that, fortunately, the chief justice opposed the mafia. “Our story is that judges were joining the mafia, there is no neutrality in Pakistan at present, people whose job it is to remain neutral if they do evil, so that society is destroyed,” he said.

Imran Khan further said that the criminals got up and sat down, and one man is the responsible general Bajwa who did more harm to the country than to the enemy.

