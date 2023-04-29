People in Karnataka will respond to Congress’ verbal abuse with votes: Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets BJP supporters during a public meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Humnabad in Bidar district on April 29, 2023.

In a slanting response to the venomous snake remark of the Chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharges, as well as the corrupt comment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiahs Lingayat CM, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the response to the verbal abuse would come in the form of votes in the assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10. The counting of the votes takes place on May 13. It is a tradition in Congress to insult anyone who works for the poor and the country. I am not the only person to have been attacked in this way. You remember they attacked with the slogan Chowkidar Chor (thief). Later they said Modi Chor. Then, they said, the entire OBC community includes thieves. Now at the start of this election in Karnataka they dared to call the Lingayat brothers and sisters thieves of the Congress people, just open your ears and listen to me. Every time you verbally abused someone, you received such punishment in response that you couldn’t get up. This time too, the answer to your abuse and insults would be given by votes, Modi said at a campaign rally in Humnabad, Bidar district, northern Karnataka on April 29. Get major news developments from Karnataka straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here. Mr Modi began by briefing the assembly on the development and welfare initiatives of the Union and Karnataka state governments before adopting an aggressive tone while responding to criticism from Congress by saying he had been targeted by party leaders 91 times with various derogatory words. If Congress had, instead of wasting its time in the dictionary of derogatory words, spent its energy on good governance and aroused the enthusiasm of its workers, Congress would not be in such a bad and miserable situation as it is found today, he said. Congress will continue to waste time abusing others while I will continue to work around the clock in service to the people. With your [people] blessings, all abuses will be reduced to dust, he added. Au pair with great personalities Mr Modi devoted considerable time in his speech to his response to the poisonous snake and corrupt comments by Lingayat CM in an attempt to corner the Congress leadership. The Congress did not even spare the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar. Once, Babasaheb himself publicly detailed how Congress repeatedly attacked him with verbal abuse. Congress called the great man a rakshasa (demon), a traitor and an impostor. We see how he abuses Veer Savarkar these days. Many great personalities are also victims of the verbal offensive of Congress. Congress is abusing Modi the same way it abused Babasaheb and Veer Savarkar. I feel honored to be treated equally with such great personalities. I consider this as a reward, Mr Modi said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav were among those who attended the election meeting.

