BBC chairman resigns over role in Boris Johnson’s $1m loan

In an era of polarized politics and freewheeling social media, the broadcaster has found itself in the crosshairs of left and right alike, whether for its news coverage, which conservatives say violates its creed of political impartiality, or for his recent internal decision-making, which some on the left say he is swayed by not wanting to offend conservative lawmakers in power.

Last month the BBC sparked a national storm by suspending Gary Lineker, a former football star and his most high-profile broadcaster, after he took to Twitter to compare the government’s immigration policy to that of Germany in the 1930s. His suspension sparked a walkout by much of the BBC’s sports staff in solidarity with Lineker, and forced him to broadcast Match of the Day, its flagship weekly football programme, without commentary.

The BBC settled the dispute by pledging to review its policies governing the use of social media by its on-air personalities. But the episode shone the spotlight on Sharp because he refused to resign from his post, even though he was under investigation for his role in loaning Johnson out.

His compromised position also meant he could not defend the BBC at a time when it was under heavy criticism for both the haphazard application of its social media guidelines, as well as the settlement with Lineker, which many conservatives have called a sellout.

The fact that Sharp, 67, played a role in consolidating a Prime Minister’s personal finances has added to the perception of a conflict of interest in the governance of Britain’s most important media institution.

In the 25-page report, Adam Heppinstall, an attorney, identified two cases that he said gave rise to perceived potential conflicts. In one, he said Sharp had informed Johnson of his intention to run for BBC chairman before submitting a formal application in November 2020.

In the other, more serious case, Sharp told Johnson he planned to introduce a wealthy Canadian business owner, Sam Blyth, to a senior government official, who could help secure a loan for Johnson. Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson, had volunteered to stand surety for the 800,000 pound ($996,000) loan to the Prime Minister, whose finances were strained by a recent divorce and a new family.

The Sharps’ involvement did not extend further than that. But Heppinstall concluded there was a risk that his selection for the chairmanship would be seen as a reward for his help to Johnson. Heppinstall also raised the risk that Sharp would not be seen as independent once in office.

His investigation did not assess the suitability of Johnson requesting the loan during his tenure.

Johnson’s finances have often come under scrutiny during his turbulent three years in Downing Street. He paid for a lavish renovation of his official apartment with funds from another party donor, prompting an uproar that motivated him to pay for the tab himself.

In an interview with Sky News in January, Johnson said Sharp knew absolutely nothing about my personal finances. Johnson, who has long ridiculed the BBC for being politically correct, dismissed the case as yet another example of the BBC’s demise on its own merits.

Yet reports of Sharp’s involvement in the loan prompted the opposition Labor Party to call for his resignation. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from Sharp, even though the two had once worked together at Goldman, where Sunak was a young banker before entering politics.

On Friday, a Downing Street spokesman said Sharp’s decision to step down was a matter for him and the BBC.

In its statement, Sharp said it was pleased the report confirmed the limited nature of its involvement in the loan. But he said he regretted not raising it with a panel of nominations before taking the chairmanship.

I wish, in hindsight, this potential perceived conflict of interest was something I had considered mentioning, Sharp said. I would once again like to apologize for this inadvertent oversight and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC.