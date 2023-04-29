Politics
BBC chairman resigns over role in Boris Johnson’s $1m loan
In an era of polarized politics and freewheeling social media, the broadcaster has found itself in the crosshairs of left and right alike, whether for its news coverage, which conservatives say violates its creed of political impartiality, or for his recent internal decision-making, which some on the left say he is swayed by not wanting to offend conservative lawmakers in power.
Last month the BBC sparked a national storm by suspending Gary Lineker, a former football star and his most high-profile broadcaster, after he took to Twitter to compare the government’s immigration policy to that of Germany in the 1930s. His suspension sparked a walkout by much of the BBC’s sports staff in solidarity with Lineker, and forced him to broadcast Match of the Day, its flagship weekly football programme, without commentary.
The BBC settled the dispute by pledging to review its policies governing the use of social media by its on-air personalities. But the episode shone the spotlight on Sharp because he refused to resign from his post, even though he was under investigation for his role in loaning Johnson out.
His compromised position also meant he could not defend the BBC at a time when it was under heavy criticism for both the haphazard application of its social media guidelines, as well as the settlement with Lineker, which many conservatives have called a sellout.
The fact that Sharp, 67, played a role in consolidating a Prime Minister’s personal finances has added to the perception of a conflict of interest in the governance of Britain’s most important media institution.
In the 25-page report, Adam Heppinstall, an attorney, identified two cases that he said gave rise to perceived potential conflicts. In one, he said Sharp had informed Johnson of his intention to run for BBC chairman before submitting a formal application in November 2020.
In the other, more serious case, Sharp told Johnson he planned to introduce a wealthy Canadian business owner, Sam Blyth, to a senior government official, who could help secure a loan for Johnson. Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson, had volunteered to stand surety for the 800,000 pound ($996,000) loan to the Prime Minister, whose finances were strained by a recent divorce and a new family.
The Sharps’ involvement did not extend further than that. But Heppinstall concluded there was a risk that his selection for the chairmanship would be seen as a reward for his help to Johnson. Heppinstall also raised the risk that Sharp would not be seen as independent once in office.
His investigation did not assess the suitability of Johnson requesting the loan during his tenure.
Johnson’s finances have often come under scrutiny during his turbulent three years in Downing Street. He paid for a lavish renovation of his official apartment with funds from another party donor, prompting an uproar that motivated him to pay for the tab himself.
In an interview with Sky News in January, Johnson said Sharp knew absolutely nothing about my personal finances. Johnson, who has long ridiculed the BBC for being politically correct, dismissed the case as yet another example of the BBC’s demise on its own merits.
Yet reports of Sharp’s involvement in the loan prompted the opposition Labor Party to call for his resignation. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from Sharp, even though the two had once worked together at Goldman, where Sunak was a young banker before entering politics.
On Friday, a Downing Street spokesman said Sharp’s decision to step down was a matter for him and the BBC.
In its statement, Sharp said it was pleased the report confirmed the limited nature of its involvement in the loan. But he said he regretted not raising it with a panel of nominations before taking the chairmanship.
I wish, in hindsight, this potential perceived conflict of interest was something I had considered mentioning, Sharp said. I would once again like to apologize for this inadvertent oversight and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/04/28/world/bbc-chairman-resigns-over-role-1-million-loan-boris-johnson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan unveils the first Turkish astronaut on the electoral trail
- BBC chairman resigns over role in Boris Johnson’s $1m loan
- Actor and producer James Alexander dies at 45
- A rape case puts Trump in legal danger. Politically, he is prosperous.
- People in Karnataka will respond to Congress’ verbal abuse with votes: Narendra Modi
- The Generation Google Scholarship 2023-24 (Apply Now)
- Old video of skaters to Hindi songs goes viral
- Epic comeback propels men’s tennis past Cal Poly to semifinals
- How Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation robe featured a secret lucky charm
- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was felt near Calexico, California.
- Sharif brothers not allowing Punjab elections out of self-interest: Imran Khan
- Central Kalimantan speeds up thematic bureaucratic reform