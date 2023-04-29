President Joko Widodo to chair 8 meetings at 42nd ASEAN Summit





Beritasenator.com. Ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, NTT. President of Rotary, J. Also read: Pep Guardiola says next 3 games are important for Manchester City During the ratas, the President confirmed that he is ready to hold the meeting to be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on May 10-11. “Recently, the president chaired a restricted meeting and checked everything in detail, including issues related to security, infrastructure, health, etc., the aim of which is that all on the right trackForeign Minister (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi said in her statement after witnessing the ratas. Also read: There are 1.6 million 4-wheelers that did not return in the opposite direction The Foreign Minister said that during the two days of the summit, President Jokowi will attend 8 meetings, 7 of which will be chaired directly by President Jokowi. The meeting is a session plenary And retirementthe IMT-GT meeting (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Growth Triangle), the BIMP-EAGA meeting (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area), as well as a series of meetings with parliament, businessmen , young people and high level working group responsible for preparing the long-term vision of ASEAN. Indonesian President Joko Widodo chairs preparations for the 42nd ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo (Setkab RI) “There will therefore be a total of 8 meetings, 7 of which will be chaired by the President, as the BIMP-EAGA will be chaired by the PM [Perdana Menteri] Malaysia, due to the rotation, the BIMP-EAGA Presidency is currently in Malaysia,” explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Regarding the venue for the 42nd Summit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the selection of Labuan Bajo was one of the government’s efforts to promote this destination globally. Also read: When President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana met with IDP President Megawati in the context of Eid “So Indonesia is a lot [destinasi]well we did it this time in Labuan Bajo,” he said. Regarding the substance of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Retno pointed out that Indonesia’s chairmanship in 2023 will encourage a stronger ASEAN region to face challenges and strengthen the economic resilience of the country. ASEAN, in accordance with the theme carried, namely ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi after attending a restricted meeting (ratas) to discuss Myanmar “For the 42, the focus is on ‘ASEAN Matters’ and ‘Epicentrum of Growth’. In ‘ASEAN Matters’ the document relates to ASEAN’s efforts to improve, strengthen, so that it is “The epicenter of growth” is linked to ASEAN’s economic resilience,” he said. Also read: President Joko Widodo and his family almost eat fruit containing formaldehyde Publisher: LBH Source: seskab.go.id













Last Saturday April 29, 2023 | 1:45 p.m. Saturday April 29, 2023 | 11:00 WIB Saturday April 29, 2023 | 09:51 WIB Saturday April 29, 2023 | 07:00 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 16:47 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 15:56 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 15:44 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 12:18 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 07:00 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 01:08 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 00:29 WIB Friday, April 28, 2023 | 00:13 WIB Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 23:49 WIB Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 16:28 WIB Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 11:00 WIB Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 07:00 WIB Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 11:33 WIB Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 10:56 WIB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasenator.com/berita-motivasi/648604284/presiden-joko-widodo-akan-memimpin-8-pertemuan-di-ktt-asean-ke-42 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos