Trump doubles down on a losing hand in the E. John Carrolls





This week, Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg offered us the story of two citizens and the law. Bragg smartly played a losing legal hand. Asset? Not really.

Let’s start there. In a Manhattan federal courtroom, E. Jean Carroll is suing the former president for allegedly raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. Defendant Trump did not show up, just as he told us he wouldn’t.

His so-called excuse? Concern for the “financial and logistical burdens” that his appearance would impose on New York!

You could be forgiven for the skepticism. Trump has not historically been known as someone for whom concern for others has been a guiding light.

If you’re looking for the real reason, Trump avoids being associated with anything that might label him a loser. Recall that he “did not know” 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort” or adviser George Papadopoulos when they were convicted of the crimes.

Here, Trump has reason to fear being short of the verdict in the Carroll case. This is a civil trial, so she only needs the jury to believe her accusation is more likely true than false.

Carroll took the stand on Wednesday and testified that she brought the case “because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation, and I’m here to get my life back.”

She also testified that when the assault happened, she resisted, but “he pushed me back against the wall, banging my head.”

Trump’s apparent defense hinges on his delay in reporting the alleged assault, but that poses a big problem. At the time of the alleged rape, she obviously told two friends about it, and they will witness it. So will two other women who are expected to testify that Trump sexually assaulted them.

Not only that, but the judge ruled his lawyers could introduce the “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump said if you’re a celebrity, you can do anything to women, even “grab them by the p***y .”

Move over, Harvey Weinstein. Indeed, the women who came out against the disgraced producer, Carroll testified Thursday, are what inspired her to finally speak out against Trump.

It is not difficult to understand Trump’s calculation. If there’s a significant chance he’ll lose, why worry about hurting his chances because jurors don’t like defendants who don’t care enough to show up? He can always repeat his tale of being victimized by a “rigged jury”.

He told us as much when posting on social media on Wednesday that the case is a “made up scam” and a “witch hunt.”

He followed up with another post on Thursday: “Does anyone think I would take an almost 60-year-old woman I didn’t know, from the front door of a busy department store ‘into'” a small dressing room?”

He obviously would rather plead his case at his base on Truth Social, where he can’t be cross-examined, than be part of a truth-seeking courthouse that he might lose. All he cares about is winning the GOP presidential nomination.

Hitting his “witch hunt” message works in the MAGA world, but not with Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan. On Thursday, the judge issued a second warning to Trump, suggesting he was now “navigating the path of danger” with his media posts that reeked of “tampering” from a jury sitting in his case. (Kaplan used that word ominously in his first warning on Wednesday.)

But there is something far more myopic about Trump. Trump may be fine in the Republican primary, but that’s where he loses focus. Being deemed a rapist won’t help him with suburban mothers and independents in general.

* * *

Smart players take another tactic, they cut their losses. Consider Alvin Bragg. On April 19, New York Federal District Court Judge Mary Vyscosil ruled against Bragg in her lawsuit to stop a Jim Jordan House Judiciary Committee subpoena to Bragg’s former assistant district attorney, Mark Pomerantz. .

Judge Vyscosil ordered Pomerantz to testify, but said he could object question by question and plead any dispute over whether he should answer. Bragg appealed and won a temporary stay of the order.

With that short-term win in hand, Bragg quickly settled in rather than going to the mat in a tough call. His office said the suspension allows time “to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the privileges and interests of the district attorney.” Bragg was not about to let the pride go before a fall on appeal.

In contrast, in his losing case, rather than settling Carroll’s lawsuit, Trump seems perfectly content to play for his pride and drop the chips where they can, including into President Joe Biden’s hands and wallet. by John Carroll.

