Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since invading Russia last year. Is Xi’s peace overture to Ukraine real? He has several reasons to sincerely hope that the war between Ukraine and Russia will end soon. Is its opening likely to achieve the goal? That’s a different question. Unless the underlying geopolitics changes, probably not.

Two months ago, Xi issued a vague 12 point peace plan, and Zelensky found it intriguing enough to demand a conversation. On Wednesday, Xi followed, and they got a one hour call which Zelensky would later describe as long and meaningful. China’s official reading stressed the need for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Zelensky has since appointed an ambassador to Beijing and Xi is sending his envoy for European affairs to kyiv.

What is happening and why is it happening now? Xi has not publicly explained his reasoning, but some plausible explanations can be inferred from recent events and context.

First, the basic context: Xi must realize that the alliance he struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 less than a month before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was, on some level, a strategic mistake. The two leaders spoke during a No limits partnership, but Xi has imposed many limits since. In particular, although he continued to give Russia a lot of money and technical equipment, he did not provide any weapons for the war. He observed the recent offensive of the Russian army which failed to move the battle lines. He has no doubt read reports that Ukraine’s upcoming offensivelikely to start next month, while planes loaded with new Western weapons, including tanks and other armored vehicles, could retake significant swaths of territory. If that happens, Putin’s military and political position could face rapid erosion, just like Xi by affiliation.

Second, last Monday, Xi’s other major diplomatic drive to make political-economic inroads into Europe, partly for the good of China, partly to sever the continent’s transatlantic ties with the United States, suffered a blow. This happened when Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, said in a television interview that the former republics of the Soviet Union, which gained independence in 1991, were not sovereign states under of international law. These states would include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and especially Ukraine. Read, one of the most flamboyant extremists in the Chinese diplomatic corpsclearly did not get the message that Xi was making a softer image of himself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi’s economic support for Russia and his failure to speak out against Putin’s invasion had already damaged the credibility of this image. Lus’ statement, extreme even by Beijing standards, threatened to grind the image to dust. In an unusual move, Chinese spokespersons quickly disavowed Our words. Perhaps not coincidentally, just two days later Xi phoned Zelensky saying that regardless of his stance towards Putin, he considers Ukraine a sovereign state.

Zelensky has long wanted direct contact with Beijing, hoping to break Xi’s already unresolved alliance with Moscow. It would be optimistic about the conversation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that peace is at hand.

As he has done in the past, Zelensky stressed that any ceasefire must be preceded by a Russian military withdrawal from all occupied Ukrainian territory and a restoration of 1991 borders between the two countries. This would mean returning not only the eastern region of Donbass to Ukraine, but also Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Whatever happens on the battlefield in the coming months, US Officials Seriously Doubt Putin Will Give Up Crimea, which, among other things, holds the port of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy. (Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine as a gift in 1954, but the act was symbolic, as the Soviet Union was the only viable political entity at the time. Many Crimeans considered themselves Russians , at least until recently; when Russian troops occupied the peninsula in 2014, they did so without firing a shot.)

Zelensky’s insistence on retaking Crimea may be a bargaining position. Anyway, it is quite reasonable to demand a Russian withdrawal from all other Ukrainian territories. A ceasefire that left troops from both sides in their current positions would only give the Russians a chance to rest, regroup, rearm, and mobilize more troops for the next round of fighting.

So here are the questions: Would Putin withdraw from any captured land, despite the utter humiliation? Would he if he was allowed to keep Crimea, perhaps pending the results of a truly free and fair referendum (which, even now, Russia might well win)? Would Zelensky allow this to happen without pushing for a fight first? Finally, who would negotiate and enforce this arrangement?

This is the ultimate question. There is no higher power with the leverage needed to make it work. If the United States and China worked together, with Washington pressing and providing security guarantees to Ukraine, Beijing doing the same with Russia, there might be a chance of success. But US-China relations are in tatters these days, with little chance of recovery anytime soon, except perhaps on fringe issues such as trade deals.

Even if relations heat up quickly, there is no guarantee that Putin or Zelensky would agree to such a deal, as long as one believes he has a chance of winning the war and both still have reason to believe they will. can. Putin could still recruit more men, if only to imbibe Ukrainian munitions (not since World War I has the world seen a more gruesome sight of troops being used as cannon fodder). Zelensky is set to receive more Western weapons, including armored vehicles, which could propel the coming counteroffensive towards some success.

The next few months could be crucial. If Ukraine’s counteroffensive fails to break through Russia’s defensive lines, if the war seems to be heading towards a perpetual stalemate of carnage and devastation, Western nations may stop sending more military aid. and push for a diplomatic solution. That’s Putin’s most plausible hope at this point.

If Ukraine crosses the lines and looks set to win by any reasonable definition of the word, then Putin’s power could crumble and, sometime before that, Xi could face his own challenge of switching sides. or to overtake to break one’s own isolation. It’s Putin and Xi’s most ghastly nightmare, and it partly explains why Xi is trying to end the war before it takes its uncertain next step. The problem is that he may have moved too late.