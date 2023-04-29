Trump’s own researchers told him uncomfortable truths about fraud





At first glance, the Washington Post’s new report on Donald Trump hiring researchers to uncover voter fraud, only to later turn out to be empty, might seem familiar. But don’t click just yet, because it’s going somewhere.

Ken Block, founder of Simpatico Software Systems, researched more than a dozen voter fraud theories and allegations for the late 2020 Trump campaign and found them all to be false, he said in an interview with the Washington Post. No substantial voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for him, and I was unable to confirm any of the outside allegations of voter fraud that I was asked to review, he said. declared. Every fraud allegation I was asked to investigate was false.

The Republican operation paid $750,000 to the company.

At this point, some readers are probably wondering: didn’t we already know that? The answer is, not exactly.

What we already knew concerns another group of researchers hired by the Trump campaign.

In February, The Washington Post reported on Berkeley Research Group, which is well known in legal and business circles as a top consulting firm with top-tier clients. As we discussed, when Trump’s political operation set out to examine the 2020 presidential election and sought expert researchers to bolster former presidents’ conspiracy theories about voter fraud and election irregularities , she turned to BRG to do the heavy lifting.

They watched everything: change of address, illegal immigrants, ballot harvesting, people voting twice, tampered machines, ballots sent to vacant addresses that were returned and voted on. Literally anything you could think of, explained an insider familiar with BRG’s findings. Voter turnout anomalies, date of birth anomalies, if deceased people voted. If there was anything under the sun that could be thought of, they looked at it.

But the Berkeley research group couldn’t generate the evidence the Trump team was looking for, because it didn’t exist. As my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown recently joked, Trump must have really hated that his campaign spent over $600,000 to be told he was wrong.

Yesterday’s new report adds a new dimension to all of this: the Republican operation, refusing to accept the legitimacy of the election results, also engaged Simpatico Software Systems to conduct a separate investigation, but it also did not found evidence for the Trump team.

The obvious significance of such revelations is that the former president, who continues to lie about his defeat, was well aware of the truth. Trump wrote big checks to some of the industry’s top researchers, but they told him the same thing as his campaign manager, his campaign data team and his campaign lawyers: he lost, fair and square.

Faced with these facts, the former president not only continued to lie, but he also launched a scheme to stay in power, hoping to claim the power he had not won. What’s more, he turned it all into a lucrative fundraising program, raising money from people who believed and continue to believe his lies.

But the less obvious significance of the revelations is that the findings of the Berkeley Research Group and Simpatico Software Systems are highly relevant to federal prosecutors.

The Post reported in February that the BRGs Project 2020 report is now in the hands of the Department of Justice, as part of the Jan. 6 investigation, and the Simpaticos founder added that he recently received a subpoena to appear from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and had met with federal prosecutors in Washington. .

In other words, Trump’s willingness to lie about his election defeat is a political issue, but what should worry the former president far more are the potential legal consequences.

