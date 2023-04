Xi Jinping’s reaction when Volodymyr Zelensky told him that Ukraine wanted to recover all the territories conquered by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday evening revealed new details of his recent phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first conversation between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, report DPA, Unian and Focus.

During this discussion, “I spoke with President Xi about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula (annexed by Russia in 2014) and the United Nations Charter”, said Zelenskiy said at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday two days after the phone call. call. “I have heard from China that it respects these principles,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding that there was, however, no mention of reciprocal visits with Beijing. Zelensky said he also asked Xi to pressure Moscow for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and some 20,000 “kidnapped children”. “I say this openly, at the moment only Ukraine helps Ukraine in terms of the return of our children,” Zelensky said. “There have been efforts by the United Nations, but with poor results,” he said, adding that is why he asked Xi for help. “We had an important discussion. Regarding a future meeting, we did not discuss anything like that. Regarding the important things that we talked about, they were mainly about security. It is very important for us to involve as many countries as possible in our format, our formula for peace, which could then put pressure on the Russian Federation to restore peace and our territorial integrity,” Volodymyr Zelensky said. “We also discussed nuclear security and the Russian blockade of the Black Sea and Ukrainian grain exports,” Zelensky continued, as quoted by Unian. “I also talked about the fact that in Russia’s current war against Ukraine, Ukraine would like all states to understand the risks of supplying any type of weapons to Russia. I heard a response positive in this regard,” said the Ukrainian President. . Asked by the press about the date of taking office of the new Ukrainian ambassador to China, Pavlo Riabikin, and about the missions he has entrusted to him, the Ukrainian president replied laconically: “I’m not going to tell you” . On April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had his first telephone conversation with the leader of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky called the dialogue “long and substantial” and expressed his hope that the discussion and the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China will give “strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations” between the two countries. President Xi said he would send special envoys to Ukraine and other countries to communicate “with all parties” on a political solution to the “Ukrainian crisis”. The Chinese special delegation to solve the “Ukrainian crisis” will be led by Li Hui, former Chinese ambassador to Russia, between 2009 and 2019. On the same day, Zelensky appointed Pavlo Ryabikin as Ukraine’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, a post that had been vacant for a long time. Source: Agerpres Tags: Ukraine, war in Ukraine, China, xi jinping, Volodomir Zelensky, Publication date: 04/29/2023 07:27

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stirileprotv.ro/stiri/international/reactia-lui-xi-jinping-cand-volodimir-zelenski-i-a-spus-ca-ucraina-vrea-sa-recupereze-toate-teritoriile-cucerite-de-rusia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos