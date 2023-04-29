Politics
BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over Boris Johnson loan scandal
BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday following an investigation by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC which found he broke appointment rules by failing to declare his role in facilitating an 800,000 ($1 million) loan guarantee to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Sharp noted he would remain chairman until the end of June as a search for a successor is underway in “the interests of the stability and continuity of the company”.
“Mr. Heppinstall is of the view that even though I have violated the Governance Code for Public Appointments, he very clearly states that a violation does not necessarily invalidate an appointment,” Sharp said in a statement. statement. “Indeed, I have always maintained that the breach was unintentional and not material, which the facts he sets out support. The Secretary of State has consulted with the BBC Board who support this view. Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to put the interests of the BBC first. I believe that this case may well distract from the good work of the company if I were to remain in post until the end of my mandate.
The breach was first uncovered by The Sunday Times, which reported that Sharp helped facilitate Johnson’s loan guarantee through Johnson’s distant cousin Sam Blyth in the weeks before he became BBC chairman. The chairman of the BBC is appointed by the British government.
“When I sought in December 2020 to introduce the Cabinet Secretary to Mr Blyth, I did so in good faith. I did it with the best intentions. And I did so for the sole purpose of ensuring that all relevant rules were followed,” Sharp’s statement continued. “I am delighted that Mr. Heppinstall maintains that my involvement in these files, as he specifies, was therefore “very limited”. After extensive work he states – his words – that he is “happy to record” that he has seen no evidence – nor could he – say that I played any part in the facilitating, arranging or financing a loan for the former prime minister.”
Sharp reported Blyth’s introduction to Johnson to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in December 2020.
“I believed, as a result of this conversation, that I had been removed from any conflict or perception of conflict. I understood that this recusal was absolute. It was my mistake, ”he added “In my subsequent interview with the Nominations Committee, I wish, in hindsight, that this perceived potential conflict of interest was something I had considered mentioning. I would once again like to apologize for this omission – however unintentional – and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC.
In a statementthe BBC’s board said it “accepts and understands Richards’ decision to stand down”.
“We want to express our thanks to Richard, who has been a valued and respected colleague, and a very effective chairman of the BBC,” the board added. “The BBC Board considers Richard Sharp to be a person of integrity. Richard was a true advocate for the BBC, its mission and why the Society is an invaluable asset to the country, at home and abroad. He has always had the impartiality of the BBC and a desire to see the organization thrive at the forefront of his work as chairman.
BBC Director General Tim Davie stressed that Sharp “has made a significant contribution to the transformation and success of the BBC” and that the aim for the future is to “continue the hard work to ensure that we deliver to the public, now and in the future”.
“Being the chairman of the BBC has been a huge privilege. It is an incredible organization that has never mattered more than it does now, with us in the UK and around the world,” said Sharp. “I am very proud to have worked with the uniquely talented teams at the BBC. They are the best at what they do and I will always be their champion.
