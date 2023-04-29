President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend TEKNOFEST festival in Istanbul

Istanbul, April 29, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology festival in Istanbul.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the festival venue in a Togg car, which is another sign of the technological development of the Turkey.

Festival attendees lined the route greeted the presidents and first ladies with flowers and extended applause.

Then a photo was taken.

First, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah addressed the event.

Afterwards, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave a speech.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

– Dear Mr. President, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dear Madam Emine Erdogan, dear friends.

I am very happy to visit your brother country again. I conveyed sincere greetings to you on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan. A year ago, TEKNOFEST Festival was held in Baku, and we participated in TEKNOFEST with my dear brother. Today I am here. This once again shows that Turkey and Azerbaijan are still together. Turkey and Azerbaijan are friendly and brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Azerbaijan officially became allies after the signing of the Shusha Declaration two years ago. The signing of this historic Declaration in Shusha, the jewel in the crown of Karabakh, is of particular significance. Shusha is a city dear to the people of Azerbaijan and a city dear to everyone in Turkey.

Following the liberation of Shusha from occupation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity. Turkey, its president and the brotherly Turkish people have always been on our side.

From the very first to the last minute of the second Karabakh war, my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was with us. His statements and messages expressed unequivocal support for Azerbaijan. He said Azerbaijan was not alone, Turkey was with Azerbaijan, and that gave us extra strength and boosted our morale.

Turkey has come a long and glorious path over the past 20 years. Under the leadership of the Honorable President, Turkey has become a voice in the world and a guarantor of peace, stability and security in our region. Turkey has played a big role in unifying the great Turkish world. At the Summit of Turkish States held in Ankara last month, all Turkish States expressed their support, respect and our common solidarity with my dear brother. The Turkish world has great geography, great potential, great natural resources and great military power. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a historic contribution to the unification of the Turkish world.

Today, Turkey is the commercial, energy, transport and political center of Eurasia. The importance and role of Türkiye is growing day by day. Türkiye’s strong industry strengthens both Turkey itself and its allies. The Turkish army today is one of the leading armies in the world.

Türkiye’s defense industry is recognized worldwide today. The most developed, most modern, most advanced defense industry strengthens both Turkey and us. This will keep Türkiye safe for many years to come.

By participating in TEKNOFEST today, I would like to acknowledge the contributions of our dear brother Selcuk Bayraktar, the founder of TEKNOFEST. Selcuk Bey has visited Azerbaijan many times, including the liberated lands, Shusha. During his last visit, on April 3, while he was in Azerbaijan, we discussed future cooperation and agreed on the establishment of the Bayraktar center in Azerbaijan. Inshallah, the Bayraktar center will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future, and there will be training, maintenance and production there. During his stay in Baku, Mr. Selcuk gave us a model of Kizilelma as a gift. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all our brothers for Kizilelma, and I hope that Kizilelma will be in the skies of Azerbaijan in the near future. Kizilelma in the air, Altay and Togg on the ground, Anatolia at sea, this is the Türkiye of today.

In a few days, the people of Azerbaijan will celebrate the 100th birthday of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state. Heydar Aliyev said that “Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation in two states”. Today we prove it. The souls of all our fathers and ancestors are happy because Turkey and Azerbaijan are together. As my father used to say, “One nation in two states”, and I want to add to that – like “One fist”!

I am visiting the sister country for the third time this year. I was here in February, then I was here in March, and I’m here again today. My dear brother, you have the floor. We are waiting for you, the whole Azerbaijani people are waiting for you, kissing you, hugging you, sending you respect and love. The Türkiye-Azerbaijan union is eternal!

xxx

After the Azerbaijani leader’s speech, President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid the foundation stone in an online format for the residential complex consisting of one thousand houses, a school, a mosque and other infrastructure to be built by the Azerbaijani government in Kahramanmaras province where the earthquake occurred.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the houses whose foundations were laid in Kahramanmaras.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with a commemorative banknote made to mark the 100th birthday of the great son of the Turkish world, the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Turkish President then delivered his speech.

The speeches were followed by a prize-giving ceremony for the winners of a competition organized within the framework of TEKNOFEST.

They posed for pictures with the contest winners.

They also observed the maneuvers of Kizilelma unmanned aircraft in the sky.

Chairman of the board of the Baykar company, Selçuk Bayraktar, presented souvenirs to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

xxx

Held for 6 years and gaining an international dimension in its fifth year, the 2023 edition of TEKNOFEST kicked off on April 27 for a technology-developing Türkiye, with the vision of the National Technology Initiative. Co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology in partnership with around 120 stakeholders, including ministries, public and private sector institutions, academic institutions and media companies who play a vital role in the national tech ecosystem of the sister country, the festival will continue until May 1.

TEKNOFEST, which continues to grow and get stronger every year; millions of technology enthusiasts are expected for 5 days, full of technology, science, air shows, exhibitions, summits, workshops, technology competitions, award ceremonies, shows and events.

TEKNOFEST is an excellent platform where young people’s dreams turn into projects and projects become initiatives. First held at Istanbul Airport in 2018, TEKNOFEST became the second largest festival in the world in terms of daily visitor numbers with 550,000 attendees and managed to be the third largest festival in the world in terms of attendees.

If the first edition of TEKNOFEST organized in 2018 brought together 4,333 teams and 20,000 participants, this year more than 1 million competitors and more than 333,000 teams compete in 41 different competitions and 102 sub-categories.

From May 26-29, 2022, TEKNOFEST was held in Azerbaijan – for the first time outside of Turkey. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan, as well as Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar attended the opening ceremony of the TEKNOFEST festival in Aerospace and Technology in Azerbaijan, held for the first time in Baku.

Some 300,000 visitors attended TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan. The festival included three international events and eight technology competitions.