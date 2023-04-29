Trump’s Lawyer Just Blew Carroll’s Rape Case: The Best Sexual Assault Lawyer





Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina ‘threw’ the former president’s chances of emerging triumphant from the ongoing New York rape trial ‘out the window’ during cross-examination of plaintiff E. Jean Carroll on Thursday , Michigan attorney Jamie White told Newsweek.

“Ms. Carroll’s cross-examination was the most tone-deaf and shameless cross-examination I have ever seen,” said White, best known for his work with victims of sexual assault. “His insinuations were credibly rebuffed by Ms. Carroll. If Mr. Trump had a prayer for victory, his lawyer threw it out the window yesterday.”

White has successfully worked on several cases seeking justice for victims of sexual assault. Most famously, he represented members of the USA gymnastics team who were assaulted by former coach Larry Nasser,

The defense’s cross-examination of Carroll was a crucial chance for Trump’s attorney to discredit the writer, who accused the former president of rape and defamation. The lawsuit, originally filed by Carroll in 2019, accuses Trump of raping the writer in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the spring of 1996. Trump has always denied any wrongdoing, saying the incident never happened, which which led Carroll to sue him for libel.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump is currently embroiled in a civil lawsuit in New York after writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Testifying in court this week, Carroll, now 79, described the alleged rape and said she was not “settling a political score” by suing Trump, but rather a “personal score”.

Since Trump is unlikely to attend the trial, although experts agree that leaving an empty chair in court does not reflect well on the former president, much of the former president’s defense hung on cross-examination. White thinks Tacopina ruined everything.

“Her attacks on her credibility were based on discredited and ignorant theories that she is lying because she did not yell or call the authorities,” he told Newsweek. “Any competent professional who works in this space knows that most victims don’t show up initially. or at all for that matter.”

Tacopina asked Carroll if she had been “allegedly raped”, suggesting that she had made her claim. “I was raped,” Carroll replied. The lawyer then asked her why she had not “screamed for help”.

“I’m not a howler. I was freaking out, fighting,” Carroll replied. “You can’t blame me for not screaming.” She added, becoming visibly emotional: “People always ask, ‘Why didn’t you scream? Some women scream, some don’t. He raped me whether I scream or not. If I was trying to lie, I’d say I was screaming my head off, but I didn’t scream. I did not shout.

White said that “to accept the defense argument, one has to believe that Ms. Carrol told two different friends about the assault 27 years ago with the plan to prosecute it 27 years later. This is ridiculous At first glance.”

The Michigan attorney has no doubt that Trump will be found guilty in the New York rape trial case. “The next two witnesses will seal the fate of Mr. Trump in a civilian context,” he told Newsweek.

“I expect Mrs. Carroll’s lawyers to continue with the Hollywood Access tape and deposition testimony. Although the only thing guaranteed in life is death and taxes, I would accept any bet that claims that Mr. Trump will not be found responsible for the rape of Ms. Caroll.”

