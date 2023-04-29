Politics
Observer: Golkar and PAN cannot act as a rival of the PDIP
PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) with President Joko Widodo, DPR Presidents Puan Maharani, Ganjar Pranowo and Prananda Prabowo pose for a group photo during the declaration of PDIP presidential candidates at Batu Tulis Palace , Bogor, West Java, Friday (21/4/2023). The PDIP officially declares Ganjar Pranowo a candidate for the presidency in the 2024 elections.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, KUPANG – Political Observer from Muhammadiyah University Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, Dr. Ahmad Atang Assessed Golkar Festival And PAN in the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), it is impossible to act as a match IDP in the 2024 presidential election. “Golkar and PAN are still loyal to the government of President Joko Widodo, so it is impossible to take a political position as a rival to the PDIP,” he said when he was contacted in Kupang, Saturday (29/4/2023).
He said it was linked to the dynamics of a coalition of political parties after the PPP decided to leave the KIB and formed a coalition with the PDIP which established Ganjar Pranowo as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Ahmad Atang said the nomination of Ganjar Pranowo as one of the presidential candidates promoted by the PDI-P had tipped the coalition map. At least, he said, the solidity of the KIB was beginning to break with the political position of the PPP supporting Ganjar Pranowo.
Judging from the political interests of Golkar and PAN, he said, it is highly likely that both will join the PDI-P and support the candidacy of Ganjar Pranowo. He said Golkar and PAN are still loyal to the support of Jokowi’s government, so Golkar and PAN are unlikely to take a political stance contrary to the IDP.
Moreover, the Golkar and the PAN really hope for an electoral bonus by supporting Ganjar Pranowo compared to the other figures of the presidential candidate. Then, the direction of power shown by Golkar and PAN, so that they have more personalities running for president who have more chance of winning, is Ganjar Pranowo.
Ahmad Atang said that from the start the KIB did not have a presidential candidate to fight for, so when other coalition parties already had presidential candidates, the KIB was in fact at the crossroads. “So the choice to anchor with the PDIP makes more sense than joining the KIR or a coalition of change. The KIB has links with Jokowi and the PDIP for two terms and this confirms that Golkar and PAN will move forward with Jokowi and the PDIP,” he said.
The registration of potential presidential and vice-presidential candidates is scheduled from October 19, 2023 to November 25, 2023. Based on the Election Law Number 7 of 2017 (Election Law), pairs of candidates for the presidency and vice-presidency are proposed by political parties or coalitions of political parties. participating in the election who meet the requirement of obtaining at least 20% of the seats in the DPR or obtaining 25% of the valid votes nationally in the previous election for members of the DPR.
source: Between
