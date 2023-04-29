Three Pakistani soldiers, seven militants, killed in clashes





3 Pakistani soldiers, 7 militants, killed in clashes

The clashes occurred in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a border with Afghanistan

AFP, Islamabad, April 28, 2023 8:45 p.m. updated: April 28, 2023 8:45 p.m.

Three Pakistani soldiers and seven militants have been killed in multiple clashes in the country’s restive northwest, the army said on Friday.

The clashes occurred in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

In one incident, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated a device near a security post before militants opened fire.

There were two more clashes later Thursday in the area, the military said.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven terrorists killed,” the statement said, while confirming that three soldiers were killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the clashes, but since the Taliban regained control of Kabul in 2021, the Pakistani version of the group has stepped up attacks.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban, but shares a common lineage and ideology.

