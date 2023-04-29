Chowkidar chor hai, Modi chor: PM Modi ‘lists’ 91 abuses thrown at him by Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticized the Congress party for its abusive language towards him and other party leaders. He said Congress threw 91 different types of abuse at him including Chowkidar chor hai, Modi Chor. He also accused Congress of insulting the Lingayat community and other figures such as Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar.

Prime Minister Modi argued that Congress hates anyone who exposes its corruption and self-serving policies, and that hate will become permanent. He also claimed that if Congress had focused on good governance and worker morale instead of wasting time on abuses, they would not be in their current position.

“Congress hates anyone who talks about the common man, who brings out their corruption, who attacks their politics of selfishness. The hatred of Congress against these people will become permanent. Also in this election, Congress has again started to mistreat me,” the prime minister said. Modi said.

“Someone made a list of these abuses against me and it was sent to me. So far, members of Congress have abused me 91 times with different types.”

“If the folks in Congress had made an effort to provide good governance and boost the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress wouldn’t have been in such a pathetic situation,” he said. he declared.

The Prime Minister further said he views Congress’ abuse of him as a gift, similar to how the party has insulted other figures in the past.

Prime Minister Modi said: “Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is the history of Congress.”

“I’m not the only one who was attacked like this. Last election they ran a ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ campaign, then they said ‘Modi Chor’, then they said ‘OBC community is chor’, and now just the election season has started in Karnataka, they have shown the courage to call my Lingayat siblings “chor”, he said.

“Congress folks, listen with open ears, every time you abused someone, they punished you in such a way that you couldn’t take it. This time Karnataka decided to respond to the abuse, to the pain inflicted on their pride, with votes,” he said.

