Understanding Xi Jinping’s ideology to capture his aggression in the current Cold War

Comment

The cold war between the Chinese regime and the United States has many dimensions, but it is fundamentally an ideological war caused by the regime’s communist ideology.

Communism is inherently aggressive by its own logic, as it must destroy alternative political and political ideologies. It is brutal in its suppression of human liberties and liberties because it knows this is an illegitimate political system that has no mandate from the people. He can only stay in power by the coercion of the people.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cannot accept other ideologies and must confront and defeat them. Yet communist regimes must also be aggressive because they are illegitimate forms of government. They must always have internal and external enemies to motivate their believers and support and justify their totalitarian hold on power.

For the Chinese regime, what is now called the New Cold War with China is in fact the continuation of the war against the West waged by the Communists since the Bolsheviks came to power in 1917.

American leaders and the American people must understand the CCP’s ideology in the context of this long-term ideological struggle. The Chinese regime seeks confrontation with the United States in order to materialize its conception of victory, the realization of its ideological goals, and the replacement of the United States by China as the dominant power in international politics.

According to its logic, the CCP will fight the United States because it is the only major obstacle to China’s strategic goals. The American model of political liberalism, capitalism, and a freedom-defined society and future remains the most significant threat to the very existence of the regime and its justification for perpetual one-party rule.

These goals were boldly and transparently advanced by CCP leader Xi Jinping in his vision of a hegemonic China. The United States is the obstruction to the realization of China’s ambitions and its main ideological adversary. Thus, this is the center of the CCP’s enmity.

The alleged Chinese spy balloon drifts towards the ocean after being shot down off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on February 4, 2023. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

Xi’s speech at the 20th Party Congress in October last year was momentous and provided key insights into his leadership and impact on the CCP. From a historical perspective, this Congress will be seen as an important development with lasting implications for the CCP, China, and the risk of war in international politics.

First, in his speech, Xi proclaimed that the CCP has achieved its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society, and has now moved on to the second centenary goal of making China a modern socialist country in all respects and to advance rejuvenation. of the Chinese nation. Americans should interpret this as an indication that China now sees itself, first, as capable of achieving its goals of supplanting the United States and replacing the liberal international order, and, second, that these actions will be legitimate. The modern socialist country sets the rules.

Second, Xi was convinced that the CCP’s ideology remains firmly rooted in Marxism and its leading role for the Party. Xi is a strong supporter of communist ideology. It seeks to reinforce the ideological purity of the CCP while strengthening its control over China and its influence in the world.

Third, belligerence was on the agenda in Xi’s speech, as we saw later in March 2023, for example, with a series of major speeches and statements. His aggressive rhetoric was directed against the United States with its denunciations of hegemony and implicitly its allies, such as Japan, and its partners, such as India. More explicitly, Xi’s aggressive intent was directed against Taiwan and also against the United States.

Customers dine near a giant screen showing news footage of planes under the command of the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater taking part in a combat readiness patrol and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan, at a restaurant in Beijing on April 10, 2023. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

The world must understand that Xi ardently believes in Marxism-Leninism and deal with the implications. His image of China that China is now able to lead the world, his ideology as a true follower of communism and its consequences, his expressed belligerence against the United States, its allies and Taiwan mean that Xi and the CCP will seek to bring about ever more forcefully the change they desire.

Like Joseph Stalin at the start of the Cold War, Xi provided the world with his vision of the CCP, China, and international politics. He explained why the CCP is at war with the United States, its allies and partners. Now, these States must recognize the seriousness of the threat and react with much greater speed than they have done.

In response, the United States and the American people must grasp their ideological motivation: the United States must fight to uphold its ideological principles of political liberalism defined by individual rights to freedom, liberty, private property, duties and obligations of citizenship and are therefore the foundation of Western political institutions. The power of government is controlled and limited by, first, our Bill of Rights, separation of powers through federalism, periodic popular elections, and the rule of law.

The struggle with the Chinese regime will define the 21st century and force the United States to use every tool at its disposal. An American victory will require many steps, but the most important is the most fundamental: motivating the American people and their allies to understand, order and sustain the fight. It requires understanding the ideology of the CCP, but also requires Americans to understand the ideas that our Founding Fathers created and supported for generations so that the United States would once again triumph over a tyrannical enemy.

The CCP is aggressive and ruthless to a large extent because it knows it is illegitimate. While it should never be underestimated, this struggle has defined the 20th century, it is vulnerable because its ideology, in theory and in application, is inhumane and dehumanizing.

Communism has inflicted horrible blood money on great peoples and civilizations, from China to Cambodia, from Angola to East Germany and from Russia to Spain. It is high time for Americans to understand its threat and defeat ideology once again in the 21st century, as Americans did in the last.

