[Cek Fakta] Jokowi officially freezes the DPR? Here is the fact





A video circulating on social media claims that President Joko Widodo has officially suspended the People’s Representative Council (DPR). AkunFacebook This shared the video on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The video caught the attention of netizens by getting over thousands of likes, over a thousand comments and has been viewed over 270,000 times. The video is titled: “Alhamdulillah, the RPD RI has been officially frozen by the president, if you run it directly.” Is it true? Here is a fact check.



What do you think of this article? Thrilled





Inspire





confuse





Sad





Research: According to the search results, the claim in the circulating video that President Jokowi has officially suspended the DPR is false. In fact, the video circulating is edited. After being listened to, the duration of 10 minutes 18 seconds contains a title that does not correspond to its content. The video’s narrator reads a number of online media articles, such as an opinion piece from the Seword.com website which went live on March 30, 2023, which discusses allegations of embezzlement at the ministry of Finance and the role of the DPR in this case. Next, the narrator reads an article from Goriau.com published on March 31, 2023 which deals with the statement of the President of Commission III of the DPR, Bambang Wuryanto alias Bambang Pacul regarding the bill (RUU) on the limitation of transactions in Currency and Assets Confiscation Bill. Then the video sequences used are also irrelevant. Jokowi’s screenshot was taken from the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube which was uploaded on October 23, 2019, in which Jokowi introduced the potential members of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet 2019-2024. Meanwhile, screenshots of Mahfud MD were taken from the documentation of the DPR RI Commission III working meeting with the National Coordinating Committee for the Prevention and Eradication of ML on March 29, 2023, which was also aired by Kompas.com. An important fact to note is that the President does not have the right to freeze or dissolve the DPR, as stipulated in Article 7C of the 1945 Constitution. The constitution stipulates that the president and the DPR have an equal position as institutions of the state, so the two cannot butt heads. Conclusion: Claims in the circulating video that President Jokowi has officially suspended the DPR are false. In fact, the video circulating is edited. This information is included in the category of Manipulated Content type hoaxes. Manipulated content usually contains edited information that has been published by major and credible media outlets. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content with the aim of outwitting the audience. Don’t forget to follow other news and follow accountsGoogle Newsmedcom.id (PALE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/gNQv8Zwb-cek-fakta-jokowi-resmi-bekukan-dpr-begini-faktanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos