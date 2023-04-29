[Cek Fakta] Jokowi officially freezes the DPR? Here is the fact

A video circulating on social media claims that President Joko Widodo has officially suspended the People’s Representative Council (DPR).
The video was shared on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The video caught the attention of netizens by getting over thousands of likes, over a thousand comments and has been viewed over 270,000 times.
The video is titled: “Alhamdulillah, the RPD RI has been officially frozen by the president, if you run it directly.”
Is it true? Here is a fact check.
Research:
According to the search results, the claim in the circulating video that President Jokowi has officially suspended the DPR is false. In fact, the video circulating is edited.
After being listened to, the duration of 10 minutes 18 seconds contains a title that does not correspond to its content.
The video’s narrator reads a number of online media articles, such as an opinion piece from the Seword.com website which went live on March 30, 2023, which discusses allegations of embezzlement at the ministry of Finance and the role of the DPR in this case.
Next, the narrator reads an article from Goriau.com published on March 31, 2023 which deals with the statement of the President of Commission III of the DPR, Bambang Wuryanto alias Bambang Pacul regarding the bill (RUU) on the limitation of transactions in Currency and Assets Confiscation Bill.
Then the video sequences used are also irrelevant. Jokowi’s screenshot was taken from the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube which was uploaded on October 23, 2019, in which Jokowi introduced the potential members of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet 2019-2024.
Meanwhile, screenshots of Mahfud MD were taken from the documentation of the DPR RI Commission III working meeting with the National Coordinating Committee for the Prevention and Eradication of ML on March 29, 2023, which was also aired by Kompas.com.
An important fact to note is that the President does not have the right to freeze or dissolve the DPR, as stipulated in Article 7C of the 1945 Constitution.
The constitution stipulates that the president and the DPR have an equal position as institutions of the state, so the two cannot butt heads.
Conclusion:
Claims in the circulating video that President Jokowi has officially suspended the DPR are false. In fact, the video circulating is edited.
This information is included in the category of Manipulated Content type hoaxes. Manipulated content usually contains edited information that has been published by major and credible media outlets. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content with the aim of outwitting the audience.
