Donald Trump accused of being behind the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank





There were many dire moments during former US President Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office, but now it appears his administration played a role in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Last month, the UK government and the Bank of England were forced to step in and facilitate the sale of SVB’s UK arm to HSBC, after the US fintech bank collapsed when it revealed that it had lost an estimated $1.8 billion from investors, scaring those who deposited funds. to the bank to withdraw $42 billion in a bank run.

Today the Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the United States, released a report on what it calls a classic case of SVB mismanagement, citing lax government oversight as one reasons for its failure.

The report also states: While tougher supervisory and regulatory requirements may not have prevented the company’s bankruptcy, they likely would have made Silicon Valley Bank more resilient.

If only Trump hadn’t signed a law that raised the threshold at which banks are considered systemic risk and therefore subject to stricter oversight in 2018

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, passed in 2010 in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, set the oversight limit at $50 billion, but this was raised by the law of 2018 to 250 billion dollars.

In other words, Democrat Elizabeth Warren said in March that the 2018 changes allow banks to take on more risk in order to increase their profits.

So what did they do? They took on more risk, increased their profits, gave their executives big bonuses, and then blew up the banks, she said.

And now, following the report, many are pointing the finger at Trump:

\u201In 2018, Donald Trump removed Dodd-Frank regulations that would have prevented the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.\u201d

PoliticsVideoChannel (@PoliticsVideoChannel) 1682697270

\u201cOf course, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank brings us back to Donald.\u201d

George Takei (@George Takei) 1682720880

\u201cFed report on SVB collapse repeats everything we reported here 4 weeks ago, especially lax oversight in Trump’s deregulatory atmosphere: https://t.co/ MDLCwtlEHT\u201d

Michael Hiltzik (@Michael Hiltzik) 1682698104

\u201cThe Federal Reserve blamed the zeal for deregulation that occurred during the Trump era for contributing to the second-largest bank failure in US history. https://t.co/IIifYfBGxm\u201d

The Japan Times (@The Japan Times) 1682758843

\u201cTranslation: Trump let SVB go bankrupt through his own stupidity and greed.

Unfortunately\u2026. Biden is here to bail them out\u201d\u201d

Native Patriot (@Native Patriot) 1682720280

\u201cThe Fed is trying to scapegoat the collapse of SVB, with a “mea culpa”. BS. The FAULT lay squarely in MAGA’t Trump’s 2019 “deregulation” and the “anything goes” hubris she championed.



How many times has the United States and the global economy been through this\u2026\u201d

DemocracyWars – the fight for democracy (@DemocracyWars – the fight for democracy) 1682760728

\u201cSVB’s failure was due to weakening regulations under the Trump administration and missteps by internal supervisors who were too slow to correct management’s mistakes, the Fed concludes in its long-awaited review https:/ /t.co/v7NwFOuXc4 w/ @brookeamasters @stephengandel @marquevdvd\u201d

Colby Smith (@Colby Smith) 1682694152

Is Trump reckless with deregulation while in office? Ironically, we can bet on it.

