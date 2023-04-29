BBC chief Richard Sharp resigns amid Boris Johnson loan scandal
Key points
Mr Sharp allegedly broke the rules to secure a loan for the former UK Prime Minister.
His exit comes at a time of heightened political scrutiny from the BBC.
Mr Sharp will stay on until June to give the government time to find his successor.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has resigned after an independent report found he broke public appointment rules by failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest in his role in securing a loan US$1 million (A$1.5 million) for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
His exit comes at a time of heightened political scrutiny of Britain’s public broadcaster.
A high-profile row with highly paid presenter Gary Lineker over neutrality dominated headlines in Britain last month.
Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker who became BBC chairman in 2021, had been under pressure since February when a committee of MPs said he had made ‘significant errors of judgement’ in not disclosing his involvement in the loan.
Mr Sharp said he had agreed to stay on until the end of June to give the government time to find a successor at the helm of the broadcaster, funded by a license fee paid by TV-watching households.
The investigation, initiated by the public appointments watchdog, looked into how Mr Sharp was chosen by the government to chair the company in 2021.
Specifically, it looked at whether Mr Sharp had fully disclosed details of his role in facilitating the loan for Mr Johnson before he was appointed chairman.
The report found that although he breached the government’s code for public appointments, that breach did not necessarily invalidate his appointment.
Mr Sharp said he believed the breach had been “inadvertent and non-material”.
But he also said staying on until the end of his four-year term would be a distraction from the broadcaster’s “good work”.
“I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” Mr Sharp said in a statement.
“I therefore this morning resigned as Chairman of the BBC.”
Opposition Labor party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell said the breach had ’caused incalculable damage to the reputation of the BBC and gravely compromised its independence due to Conservative foolishness and cronyism’ .
The report mentions that Mr Johnson’s Downing Street office recommended Mr Sharp as “a strong candidate” for the job, which attracted 23 applications.
Mr Sharp maintained that he was not involved in making the loan or arranging any guarantee or financing, and that he only sought to introduce the man to Canadian businessman Sam Blyth to a government official in late 2020.
Andrew Heppinstall, who led the investigation, said he was ‘happy to record’ that he had seen no evidence that Mr Sharp had played a role in Mr Johnson’s private financial affairs outside of the attempted entry.
