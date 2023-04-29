Prime Minister Narendra Modi headlines BJP show of force in Karnataka with mega road show





Karnataka election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds road show in Bangalore Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first road show in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi’s mega power tour comes as the ruling BJP in Karnataka – the party’s gateway to the south – seeks to retain power. Prime Minister Modi organized the road show in Bengaluru North constituency. He will address at least 19 rallies across Karnataka up to three days before the state’s citizens vote on May 10. The Prime Minister kept a good part of his speech by monopolizing the opposition Congress, led by DK Shivakumar in Karnataka. “Congress is abusing Modi the same way it abused Babasaheb and Veer Savarkar. I feel honored to be treated equally with such great personalities. I consider it a reward,” the Prime said. Minister Modi. The 3 km long road show in Bengaluru has revived the campaign of BJP candidate, ST Somashekar from Yeshwantpur constituency. With 5.6 lakh voters, this northwest Bengaluru seat is the second largest in the city. Yeshwantpur is also the stronghold of the Vokkaligas, who number around 1.5 lakh, and the Gowdas. Mr Somashekar is a three-time MP who staged defections that ultimately ended the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and Congress alliance government in 2018. “Who has sympathy? Working once every five years will not bring sympathy and votes,” Mr Somashekar said when asked if Congress and the JD(S) could benefit from a sympathy factor after organizing the revolt. “During the pandemic, I have helped people in this constituency with medical kits, financial aid, compensation to the families of those who have died from Covid, food kits… In fact any wave of sympathy would be for the Yeshwantpur constituency where I helped people from There is no sympathy for someone who visits once every five years,” the BJP candidate said, referring to opposition parties. The JD(S) has again given a ticket to Javarayi Gowda, who unsuccessfully challenged Mr Somashekar in 2013 and 2018. There is a clear wave of sympathy in his favour, sources told NDTV. Congress introduced Balraj Gowda, a new face in this constituency. “We are getting aggressive with narratives against BJP corruption and 40% inflation charges. JD(S) campaign will become positive for me. I have lost three elections. “We should bring change” is a demand popular of the people,” Mr Gowda said. Despite the problems with civic issues and infrastructure, the caste factor seems to be an important voting issue here. The Battle of Yeshwantpur is a battle of prestige. The BJP leaves nothing to chance to ensure victory. The JD(S) views his consecutive losses as an opportunity due to the likelihood of anti-incumbency. The votes will be counted in Karnataka on May 13.

