Donald Trump publishes attack on woman accused of rape in email to reporters





In an email to reporters, former President Donald Trump released an attack on E. Jean Carroll that questioned the rape allegations for which he is currently on trial.

The lawsuit began this week in the defamation lawsuit Carroll filed in 2019 after Trump accused her of lying about being raped by him. Carroll herself spoke on Wednesday and began with a powerful statement: I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, he lied. He shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.

The following day, she was cross-examined by attorney Joe Tacopina, who CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid said would face a real challenge crossing the line during the cross.

On Friday, Trump’s campaign sent an email to the media with the subject line ‘ICYMI: ‘Trump Rape Accuser Admitted to Sexually Harassing Roger Ailes told her he was her ‘husband-to-be’ and simply said ‘Read the Jim Hoft’s full article with the Expert Gateway here.

The site is a well-known promoter of far-right conspiracy theories, one of which resulted in a successful trial by Georgian election officials Wandrea Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman.

Hoft’s article contains a kitchen sink full of opposition and attacks on Carroll. “She sounds like a complete nut,” Hoft wrote.

Trump’s attack comes after days of powerful testimony from Carroll. In the Thursday edition of CNN News Central, Kara Scannell read heartbreaking details about the back and forth between Carroll and Tacopina:

There was just a pretty intense exchange between Trump attorney Joe Tacopina and E. Jean Carroll – now in his second hour of testimony. Tacopina was focusing on Bergdorf Goodman, where this alleged attack occurred. Bringing E. Jean Carroll to life through attack and asking questions every step of the way.

One area he really focused on was asking her if, when she was being attacked, why she never screamed for help. I’m going to read you a little back and forth between them.

At one point, Tacopina said – he told her why wasn’t – why she didn’t scream. If she was really attacked, wouldn’t she scream.

And she said, You can’t beat me for not screaming.

He said: I’m not fighting you. I’m asking Ms. Carroll questions.

Then they kept going back and forth to find out if she was screaming or should have been screaming.

And she said, I’m telling you he raped me, whether I screamed or not.

At that moment, his voice cracked. She also said that, you know, the reason a lot of women don’t come forward is because they get criticized for not screaming.

Now that back and forth continued where he then asked her, so that you didn’t scream while you were being violently raped because you didn’t want to make a scene?

And Carroll said: That’s right. That’s probably why I didn’t scream.

He then continued to press her about the struggle inside the locker room.

He said – he pointed out to her that you were wearing 4 inch heels this whole fight.

And she said, I can dance back and forth in 4 inch heels.

He pointed out his pantyhose. She said she was wearing pantyhose that Trump pulled down before he raped her. And he pointed out to her that she said her tights never rip.

And Carroll said, no, they never tore up. He said they were soft tights.

And he also asked her about a handbag. And she said she was holding a handbag in her hand during the attack, which she estimated lasted about three minutes. And he told her that you never dropped your purse, you never put your purse down.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

