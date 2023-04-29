President Xi holds trilateral meeting with Macron and European Commission president – ​​The Sun Nigeria

Meeting Putin, the Brazilian and Gabonese presidents

In During the month of April, many countries visited China, including developed and developing countries. With development, China is gradually becoming more attractive to the world.

On the afternoon of April 6, 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Grand Palais. People. During the meeting, Xi stressed that President Macron’s and President Ursuar von der Leyen’s simultaneous visit to China demonstrates the European Union’s (EU) positive will to develop relations with China and advances the common interests of China and the EU.

The meeting took place in a complex and unstable world beset by the protracted Ukrainian crisis, a faltering global recovery, volatile financial markets and growing difficulties facing developing countries. Xi said China and the EU should stick to dialogue and cooperation, maintain global peace and stability, promote common development and prosperity, promote human progress, and jointly tackle global challenges.

The year 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. China stands ready to work with the EU to set the right direction and tone for China-EU relations, fully resume exchanges at all levels, revitalize mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and overcome disruptions and challenges. thus injecting new momentum into China. Relations with the EU and world peace, stability and prosperity.

On the afternoon of April 7, 2023, Xi held an informal meeting with Macron at the Pine Garden in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China. Xi warmly welcomed Macron to Guangzhou and expressed his pleasure to meet and talk to him again. The two heads of state strolled through the pine garden, chatting and occasionally stopping to enjoy the unique beauty of the garden in southern China.

Similarly, on the afternoon of April 6, 2023, Xi met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Great Hall of the People. Xi said China has always viewed the EU as a strategic force in the international landscape and sees the development of China-EU relations as a priority in its diplomacy.

Xi said China is ready to work with the EU to continue the fine tradition, maintain close communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly overcome disruptions and challenges, so as to promote China’s high-level development. Relations with the EU.

Xi also stressed the need for China and the EU to strengthen communication, foster a fair perception of each other, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.

The Chinese nation, throughout its more than 5,000-year history of civilization, has always been opposed to military aggression, the strong bullying the weak, or seeking hegemony from the position of strength. China is pursuing its development with the aim of providing a better life for the Chinese people, Xi told the President of the European Commission.

On the afternoon of April 14, Xi also held talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who was on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

On the afternoon of April 19, 2023, Xi also held talks at the Great Hall of the People with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was in China for a state visit. The two heads of state decided to elevate the China-Gabon comprehensive cooperative partnership to the rank of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

On the afternoon of March 21, 2023 local time, Xi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow. They held sincere, friendly and fruitful talks on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues of mutual concern, and reached important new common understandings in many fields.

Key Points from Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s Keynote Speech at the Opening Plenary of the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference

On On March 30, 2023, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, delivered a keynote address on the theme: Following the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and bringing more certainty to world peace and development at the opening plenary of the 2023 annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia.

The theme of this year’s annual conference, An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Development Cooperation in the Face of Challenges, is highly relevant to our times and responds to our common concerns. Ten years ago, President Xi Jinping proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Xi then expounded on China’s proposal on the vision at the forum and many other international occasions, and then proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), and Global Security Initiative (GSI). of Global Civilization (GCI).

During the conference, Li called for working together to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for development to bring greater certainty to the fluid global environment; work together to build a more vibrant center of growth to bring greater certainty to global economic recovery and work together to develop effective ways to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to bring greater certainty to global governance mutating.

Li also advocated working together to pursue deeper and more substantial people-to-people exchanges to bring greater certainty to interactions between civilizations. And looking to the future, there is certainty in China’s development goals and prospects.

Chinese gov’t cracks down on US over transit of Taiwan regions chief through US

Takes countermeasures against institutions, officials

THE The Chinese government reacted to the actions of US institutions and officials against the head of the Taiwan region, Tsai Ing-wens transiting through the United States. The Chinese government took countermeasures against the institutions and officials in a decree issued on April 7, 2023 and signed by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning in a statement issued in Beijing said that in defiance of China’s earnest statements and repeated warnings, the United States had deliberately given the green light to the transit of Tsai Ing-wen by the United States.

The Chinese government said US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is the number three in the US government, had a high-profile meeting with Tsai, while also saying other US officials and lawmakers had had contacts with Tsai and provided the platform for his separatist rhetoric for Taiwan independence.

The Chinese government has, however, taken countermeasures against the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum and their leaders. In the executive order, the Chinese government said: In defiance of China’s repeated representations and strong opposition, the United States has permitted Tsai Ing-wen, Chief of the Taiwan Region, to transit through the United States and carry out political activities there from March 29 to 31. and April 4–6, 2023. The Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum provided a platform and facilitation for Tsai Ing-wens Taiwan independence separatist activities in the United States. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, and a serious violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In accordance with Articles 4, 5, 6 and 15 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Combating Foreign Sanctions, China decides to take the following countermeasures against the institutions and individuals listed in the attached list targets of the countermeasures, including the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, and their leaders.

For the two institutions, namely the Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, all universities, institutes and other organizations and individuals in China are strictly prohibited from engaging in transactions, exchanges, cooperation and other activities with them.

For the four people, ie Sarah May Stern, president of the board of directors of the Hudson Institute; John P. Walters, president and CEO of the Hudson Institute; John Heubusch, former executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute which supports the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum; and Joanne M. Drake, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute: all their movable and immovable property, and other types of assets in China will be frozen; all organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperations and other activities with them. They will be denied visas or entry into China.

What has China done in three years of fighting COVID-19!

He It has been over three years since the outbreak of COVID-19. With the mutation of the virus, severe cases and mortality caused by Omicronariantave have dropped significantly, indicating a milestone in the global fight against COVID. Over the past three years, China has effectively safeguarded people’s lives and brought wisdom and strength to this global struggle.

China has always safeguarded the health of its people. Over the past three years, the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the Chinese government have struck a balance between preventive measures and socio-economic development, relying on China’s conditions to formulate policies that were the best interests of the general public. As a result, China has seen the lowest number of COVID deaths among major countries in the world. What some have called the failure of the dynamic zero COVID policy is nothing more than a mistake without a shred of truth. At the height of the deadliest period of the virus, China mobilized all its resources and spared no expense to protect the health of its people, which contributed to the fight against the pandemic of people all over the world. . Whether it was a newborn or a centenarian, Chinese policy ensured that no infected person was left behind and no patient was abandoned. The concept of putting people and their lives above everything else has been consistent.

Chinese consumer products expo sharing massive market

On On April 10, the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, with more than 3,300 products from 65 countries and regions on display at the event. six days. The total exhibition area is 120,000 square meters, an increase of 20% over the previous edition, and the overall design of the booths this year is more fashionable and has a modern touch, according to the exhibition committee. ‘organization.